La Casa Bianca lancia la 'Trump TV'
Sarà dedicata agli eventi dell'amministrazione e nasce sull'onda del "boicottaggio" delle grandi emittenti. Il primo tentativo è però da rivedere
WASHINGTON - La Casa Bianca lancia la 'Trump TV', una piattaforma streaming attiva 24 ore su 24 dedicata agli eventi dell'amministrazione. L'iniziativa arriva dopo che il presidente statunitense Donald Trump ha revocato gli accrediti stampa ai giornalisti di Cnn, Msnow e Politico.
Trump TV proporrà «i migliori video, gli interventi più importanti e i momenti salienti da non perdere, in streaming 24 ore su 24 e aggiornati in tempo reale».
IT'S LIVE. 📺🦅— The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 21, 2026
TRUMP TV IS STREAMING NOW. 24/7, updated in real time, with top past moments, announcements, and the latest and greatest from the administration all in one place.
Not every big moment has made it on your tv, now it can.
📲 https://t.co/3KwWkBZ69m pic.twitter.com/g4v7n2J04s
È la risposta dell'amministrazione USA al rifiuto delle principali emittenti televisive (inclusa Fox News, storicamente vicina a Trump) di fornire la copertura degli eventi presidenziali, dopo la messa al bando da parte della Casa Bianca di CNN, Msnow e Politico.
Il primo esperimento della neonata Trump TV non è andato esattamente bene, come potete vedere (e soprattutto sentire) qui sotto.
President Trump thought he didn't need the White House press corps. All of the major networks including Fox News refused to cover him after he tried to ban CNN, MSNOW and Politico. The comms team at the White House went ahead and put this on the White House YouTube channel. pic.twitter.com/K7Hz4U1Lsh— Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) September 21, 2026