La Casa Bianca lancia la 'Trump TV'

IT'S LIVE. 📺🦅



TRUMP TV IS STREAMING NOW. 24/7, updated in real time, with top past moments, announcements, and the latest and greatest from the administration all in one place.



Not every big moment has made it on your tv, now it can.



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