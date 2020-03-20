Il quarterback giocherà a Tampa

TAMPA - La carriera NFL di Tom Brady continuerà ai Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Chiusa la sua avventura con i New England Patriots – un cammino condiviso cominciato con il Draft del 2000 (199esima scelta assoluta) – il 42enne ha infatti siglato un accordo pluriennale con la franchigia della Florida. Sei volte capace di vincere il Super Bowl, quattro volte MVP della sfida per il Super Bowl e tre della stagione NFL (unico a riuscirci insieme con Joe Montana), Brady cercherà di portare il titolo a una franchigia capace di esultare solo una volta nella sua storia, nel 2003.
Excited, humble and hungry ...if there is one thing I have learned about football, it’s that nobody cares what you did last year or the year before that...you earn the trust and respect of those around through your commitment every single day. I’m starting a new football journey and thankful for the @buccaneers for giving me an opportunity to do what I love to do. I look forward to meeting all my new teammates and coaches and proving to them that they can believe and trust in me...I have always believed that well done is better than well said, so I’m not gonna say much more - I’m just gonna get to work! #Year1 p.s. Jack Brady with the photocred 😀
