keystone-sda.ch / STF (Matt Slocum)
+ 3
SPORT
Risultati e classifiche
ULTIME NOTIZIE Sport
Tutte
L'OSPITE - STEFANO TOGNI
1 ora
«Nuova Valascia? I lavori sono fermi, potrebbe essere un problema per l'Ambrì»
Stefano Togni: «Sono rintanato in casa come tutti, ma posso beneficiare della compagnia di mia moglie e dei miei figli»
TENNIS
3 ore
Dov'è finito King Roger?
Il campione renano non è più attivo sui social network dallo scorso 2 marzo
NATIONAL LEAGUE
4 ore
Un francese a Friborgo
Il 21enne arriva alla corte di Christian Dubé dallo Zugo.
CARNET NOIR
8 ore
Il calcio inglese piange il 35enne Whittingham
L'ex giocatore del Cardiff City è deceduto a causa delle gravi ferite alla testa riportate dopo una caduta dalle scale
VYSEJSAJA LIHA
11 ore
Il paradosso in Bielorussia: riparte il calcio con il pubblico!
Il Paese ha fatto finora registrare 51 casi positivi: «Non siamo in stato d'emergenza, la situazione non è critica»
EUROPA LEAGUE
16 ore
Il Basilea in allarme: un giocatore dell'Eintracht positivo al Covid-19
Le due squadre si erano affrontate giovedì scorso in Europa League
FORMULA 1
17 ore
Accordo shock e veleni: «La FIA non può svelare i nostri segreti»
Il monegasco della Rossa interviene sulla polemica dei 7 team che contestano l'operato della FIA sul caso power unit
FORMULA 1
20 ore
La F1 perde altri tre Gran Premi per strada
Sono stati posticipati i Gran Premi d'Olanda, Spagna e Monaco
NFL
20.03.2020 - 15:340

Il quarterback giocherà a Tampa

Chiuso con i New England Patriots, il 42enne ha firmato per la franchigia della Florida.

Ai Bucs il titolo manca dal 2003

di Michele Giraldi
Caporedattore Sport

TAMPA - La carriera NFL di Tom Brady continuerà ai Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Chiusa la sua avventura con i New England Patriots – un cammino condiviso cominciato con il Draft del 2000 (199esima scelta assoluta) – il 42enne ha infatti siglato un accordo pluriennale con la franchigia della Florida. Sei volte capace di vincere il Super Bowl, quattro volte MVP della sfida per il Super Bowl e tre della stagione NFL (unico a riuscirci insieme con Joe Montana), Brady cercherà di portare il titolo a una franchigia capace di esultare solo una volta nella sua storia, nel 2003.

new england patriots tampa bay buccaneers tom brady

SPORT: Risultati e classifiche

keystone-sda.ch / STF (Charles Krupa)
Guarda tutte le 7 immagini
Commenti
Tutte
 
ATTENZIONE: a causa dell’elevato numero di commenti sui blog e alla difficoltà della redazione di monitorarli, abbiamo attivato un filtro automatico.
La libertà di espressione deve essere garantita da un comportamento civile e rispettoso di ciascun utente.
Chiunque scriverà offese o frasi irrispettose verrà automaticamente bannato con la conseguente cancellazione dell’account.
Potrebbe interessarti anche
Tutte
FOTO
NFL - SUPER BOWL LIII
1 anno
Brady e i Pats, leggenda senza fine: New England vince il Super Bowl
Al termine di una sfida dominata dalle difese, i Patriots dell'incredibile duo Brady-Belichick hanno piegato i Rams 13-3. Sesto anello per il quarterback 41enne
NFL - SUPER BOWL LI
3 anni
Brady nella storia, rimonta "irreale": i Patriots vincono il Super Bowl
Al termine di una sfida pazzesca, New England supera Atlanta al supplementare per 34-28. Pats sotto anche di 25 punti, poi l'incredibile ribaltone
NFL
2 gior
Brady-Patriots, è addio: «Mi avete reso l’uomo che sono». Belichick: «Speravo che questo giorno non arrivasse mai»
Tutto vero. Il quarterback, leggenda della NFL, lascia i Patriots di cui è stato trascinatore e bandiera per 20 anni
NFL
5 anni
Un finale incredibile regala il Super Bowl ai Patriots
Al termine di una sfida pazzesca, New England ha sconfitto Seattle 28-24. Tom Brady nella leggenda: il quarterback ha lanciato quattro touchdown ed è stato eletto MVP dell'incontro
Copyright © 1997-2020 TicinOnline SA - Tutti i diritti riservati
IMPRESSUM - DISCLAIMER - SEGNALACI - COMPANY PAGES
Disposizioni sulla protezione dei dati  -   Cookie e pubblicità online  -   Diritto all'oblio


Ultimo aggiornamento: 2020-03-20 15:52:48 | 91.208.130.86