"Nooooooooooo God please No!"

LOS ANGELES
41 min
"Egoista e spietato, per questo amo Kobe Bryant"
Dominatore in campo e con una vita privata turbolenta, l'ex cestista ha lasciato un vuoto enorme nel cuore di tanti. Parlare al passato è difficile
STOP AND GO
1 ora
Gli artigli dell'Ambrì, i garretti del Lugano, il pianto del Langnau
I biancoblù non mollano, i bianconeri sono (forse) definitivamente ripartiti. I bernesi invece hanno infilato un filotto negativo
SERIE A
1 ora
L'era di Gattuso è iniziata (davvero): Juventus ko!
Il Napoli ha liquidato i bianconeri con il punteggio di 2-1
TENNIS
4 ore
Nadal contro il suo "imitatore": «Kyrgios? A volte non mi piace per niente»
Rafa se la vedrà proprio con l'australiano negli ottavi di finale: «Quando gioca a tennis seriamente è positivo, ma del resto non mi interessa»
SERIE A
4 ore
Papere e pari per il derby
Roma-Lazio è terminata 1-1. Decisivi gli errori dei due portieri
NATIONAL LEAGUE
5 ore
Berna trafitto dal Davos, ridono Lugano e Ambrì
Gli Orsi sono caduti 4-3 in casa dei grigionesi, rimanendo in zona playout
CHALLENGE LEAGUE
6 ore
Il Chiasso ferma il GC
Buona prestazione e importante pari (1-1) per i ticinesi contro gli zurighesi
SUPER LEAGUE
6 ore
L'YB allunga, il Thun riparte
Pesante successo dei gialloneri contro il Basilea. Rapp e soci hanno steso 2-1 il Sion, avvicinando in classifica lo Xamax
SBL
6 ore
Rimontona Spinelli, Tigers in gabbia nel derby
Massagno ha ricucito uno svantaggio di 12 punti e, all'overtime, ha vinto 85-82 contro il Lugano
SUPER LEAGUE
6 ore
Uno-due San Gallo e il Lugano va ko
I bianconeri sono caduti 3-1 in casa dei biancoverdi. Il vantaggio di Bottani è stato cancellato dalle reti, in 2', di Demirovic e Ruiz
SERIE A
7 ore
Parma e Verona non smettono di stupire
Nuovo successo per Ducali e Scaligeri. I primi hanno superato 2-0 l'Udinese, i secondi hanno piegato 3-0 il Lecce. Pari senza reti in Samp-Sassuolo
SERIE A
9 ore
Nainggolan manda di traverso il pranzo all'Inter
Una rete del belga ha permesso al Cagliari di fermare sull'1-1 i nerazzurri
SCI ALPINO
9 ore
Yule padrone a Kitzbühel
Nuova grande prestazione del 26enne che - 52 anni dopo il successo di Dumeng Giovanoli - in Austria ha battuto Schwarz e Noel
TENNIS
11 ore
Nessun blocco per il diesel Federer
Partito lento, il basilese è poi stato inesorabile contro Fucsovics, cancellato 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2. Nei quarti sfida a Tennys Sandgren
SCI ALPINO
12 ore
Yule per ora secondo
Nella prima manche dello slalom di Kitzbühel il 26enne vallesano è stato superato solo dal norvegese Lucas Braathen
SCI ALPINO
14 ore
Anche Lara Gut può (finalmente) sorridere
Primo podio stagionale per la ticinese, terza nel superG di Bansko, preceduta da Shiffrin e Bassino
PREMIER LEAGUE
16 ore
Affanno United, "atmosfera tossica": «Situazione imbarazzante»
Rio Ferdinand, ex difensore: «I bambini nelle scuole non indosseranno più le magliette dei Red Devils...»
SERIE A
1 gior
Uragano Atalanta: Torino umiliato 7-0
La Dea, trascinata da uno scatenato Ilicic (prodezze e tripletta), ha maltrattato i granata di Mazzarri
NATIONAL LEAGUE
1 gior
Il Friborgo conquista 3 punti d'oro, il Berna cede all'overtime
I Dragoni, in trasferta, hanno piegato 3-1 il Losanna. Orsi battuti in casa dal Ginevra (4-3 OT). Successi al supplementare anche per Zugo e Zurigo
HCAP
1 gior
L’Ambrì doma i Tigrotti e ritrova il gusto della vittoria
I leventinesi hanno superato 4-2 il Langnau grazie (anche) ad un micidiale powerplay. Doppietta di un ispirato D’Agostini
SWISS LEAGUE
1 gior
I Rockets si inchinano al Kloten
I rivieraschi, impegnati in trasferta, sono stati sconfitti 9-1
LOS ANGELES
26.01.2020 - 23:440

"Nooooooooooo God please No!"

Migliaia di personaggi famosi hanno usato i social network per ricordare Kobe Bryant

di Michele Giraldi
Caporedattore Sport

LOS ANGELES (USA) - Dai "colleghi" del presente e del passato ai politici, dai personaggi dello spettacolo a quelli della letteratura. In tantissimi hanno usato i social per ricordare Kobe Bryant, tragicamente perito, insieme con una delle quattro figlie, in un incidente di elicottero.

Barack Obama, Donald Trump, Paul Gasol, Justin Bieber, Lenny Kravitz e Maradona sono solo alcuni di quelli intercettati. C'è chi lo ha voluto ricordare, chi ha postato una foto insieme e chi, come Dwyane Wade, con il suo "Nooooooooooo God please No!", si è semplicemente mostrato incredulo.

 

 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 

It can't be. You always encouraged me mamba. Gave me me some of the best quotes that we smile about to this day.! Love you man!

Un post condiviso da Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) in data:

 

 

 

 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 

We already miss you my brother RIP 🙏🏼❤️ God Bless you and your family

Un post condiviso da Tom Brady (@tombrady) in data:

 

 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 

@KobeBryant. Se van todos los buenos. Lamento también el fallecimiento de su hija y de los tripulantes del helicóptero. Hasta la vista, leyenda.

Un post condiviso da Diego Maradona (@maradona) in data:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

keystone-sda.ch / STR (ADAM S DAVIS)
Guarda tutte le 27 immagini
