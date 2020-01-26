LOS ANGELES (USA) - Dai "colleghi" del presente e del passato ai politici, dai personaggi dello spettacolo a quelli della letteratura. In tantissimi hanno usato i social per ricordare Kobe Bryant, tragicamente perito, insieme con una delle quattro figlie, in un incidente di elicottero.
Barack Obama, Donald Trump, Paul Gasol, Justin Bieber, Lenny Kravitz e Maradona sono solo alcuni di quelli intercettati. C'è chi lo ha voluto ricordare, chi ha postato una foto insieme e chi, come Dwyane Wade, con il suo "Nooooooooooo God please No!", si è semplicemente mostrato incredulo.
You were more than a great player, dear Kobe Bryant. I learned a lot by interacting with you. Will delete the draft right now, this book has lost its reason pic.twitter.com/pZWyT8xObw— Paulo Coelho (@paulocoelho) January 26, 2020
It can't be. You always encouraged me mamba. Gave me me some of the best quotes that we smile about to this day.! Love you man!
Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day.— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020
Still can’t believe @kobebryant 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/swscrtnFAx— Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) January 26, 2020
We already miss you my brother RIP 🙏🏼❤️ God Bless you and your family
@KobeBryant. Se van todos los buenos. Lamento también el fallecimiento de su hija y de los tripulantes del helicóptero. Hasta la vista, leyenda.
Nooooooooooo God please No!— DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 26, 2020
I’m stunned. Words can’t even come close to describing it. Just an incredibly sad and tragic day.— Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) January 26, 2020
Beyond devastated... my big brother... I can’t, I just can’t believe it— Pau Gasol (@paugasol) January 26, 2020
I’m heartbroken by this news, you were a true legend, and friend. Rest In Peace @kobebryant, my thoughts and prayers to his wife and kids. #legend #mamba #goat pic.twitter.com/1VKYdbrVEk— Tony Parker (@tonyparker) January 26, 2020
🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 this is so sad! RIP💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/5ykf0drVSG— Luka Doncic (@luka7doncic) January 26, 2020
Quit playing— Paul George (@Yg_Trece) January 26, 2020
Reports are that basketball great Kobe Bryant and three others have been killed in a helicopter crash in California. That is terrible news!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020
KOBE pic.twitter.com/cj4Iq8L3JX— Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) January 26, 2020
There’s no words to express the pain Im going through with this tragedy of loosing my neice Gigi & my brother @kobebryant I love u and u will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/pigHywq3c1— SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 26, 2020
“It’s very difficult for me to put in words how I feel about the loss of Kobe Bryant.”— NBA TV (@NBATV) January 26, 2020
Kareem on the life of Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/9mLdHmkmUU
Devastated.— Manu Ginobili (@manuginobili) January 26, 2020
