Il bassista dei Duran Duran ha avuto il Covid-19

KEYSTONE
John Taylor, a destra, insieme a Simon Le Bon.
ULTIME NOTIZIE People
Tutte
ITALIA
2 ore
Mahmood in quarantena con la mamma: “Ci scanniamo”
Il cantautore racconta le difficoltà dell’isolamento forzato
STATI UNITI
4 ore
La quarantena ha fatto riunire Bruce Willis e Demi Moore
La foto è stata postata su Instagram da Tallulah, la figlia minore della coppia
STATI UNITI
6 ore
Dopo Sussex Royal c'è Archewell
Avrà base a Los Angeles e si occuperà di produrre una vasta gamma di contenuti multimediali
REGNO UNITO
8 ore
Margot Robbie sarebbe perfetta per Bond, parola di... un ex Bond
L'attore 80enne pensa che sarebbe «una buona idea»
ITALIA
10 ore
Avances delle fan Insta al marito, la Delogu sbotta: «È sposato!»
La conduttrice se la prende con le donne che ci provano via social con Francesco Montanari
STATI UNITI
12 ore
Halle Berry difende il video di suo figlio con i tacchi su Insta: «Gente, e fatevela una risata»
Il post social dell'attrice ha attirato l'ira degli hater omofobi, la sua risposta è stata decisamente posata
REGNO UNITO
20 ore
Contagiata anche JK Rowling?
Lo ha dichiarato la stessa autrice di Harry Potter via social: «Ho avuto tutti i sintomi ma sono guarita»
FOTO
REGNO UNITO
21 ore
Addio a Honor Blackman, fu la Bond-girl di “Missione Goldfinger”
L'attrice aveva 94 anni e nella sua lunga carriera lavorò con diverse leggende del cinema
STATI UNITI
23 ore
Se Tekashi farà il troll sul web, rischia di ritornare dietro le sbarre
Perché deve rispettare anche una buona condotta virtuale e ci sono degli agenti che lo tengono d'occhio
STATI UNITI
1 gior
L'incubo di Pink, il figlio di 3 anni col Covid: «Ho pianto e non ho mai pregato così tanto»
La cantante, anche lei malata, ha parlato del virus con un'accorata story Instagram: «Nessuno è al sicuro, nessuno»
STATI UNITI
1 gior
Benedict Cumberbatch: «Faccio tutto con moderazione»
Intervista di 20 minutes all'attore protagonista di "Doctor Strange", "Patrick Melrose" e "Sherlock Holmes"
REGNO UNITO
07.04.2020 - 18:000

Il bassista dei Duran Duran ha avuto il Covid-19

John Taylor ha spiegato di aver sofferto i sintomi di «una influenza turbo»

di Fabio Caironi
Giornalista

LONDRA - John Taylor, il bassista dei Duran Duran, ha rivelato di essersi ammalato di Covid-19 nelle scorse settimane.

«Cari amici, dopo averci riflettuto molto, ho deciso di condividere con voi il fatto che sono risultato positivo al coronavirus, tre settimane fa» ha scritto con un post pubblicato sul profilo Instagram ufficiale della band. «Può darsi io abbia una costituzione piuttosto robusta per i miei 59 anni, ma – dopo una settimana circa di quella che mi sento di definire come un’influenza turbo – ne sono uscito bene, e devo dire che non mi è dispiaciuto l’obbligo di quarantena perché mi ha dato la possibilità di riprendermi davvero».

Taylor ha voluto condividere la sua testimonianza «come risposta all'enorme mole di paura generata dalla pandemia, molta interamente giustificata». Il suo pensiero va a coloro che hanno sofferto e hanno avuto delle perdite. «Voglio anche farvi sapere che (il virus, ndr) non è sempre un killer, che possiamo battere e lo batteremo».

bassista coronavirus covid-19 duran duran john taylor sintomi
Potrebbe interessarti anche
Tutte
BERNA
2 sett
Sintomi simili e malati che si muovono diversamente, il Covid-19 ha mischiato le carte
Quanto è diffusa la normale epidemia influenzale stagionale? Molto, anche se una valutazione è difficile
REGNO UNITO
1 sett
La top model colpita dal coronavirus: «Anche mangiare è diventato doloroso»
Alexina Graham ha raccontato la sua esperienza in un post Instagram
SVIZZERA
2 sett
Un dottorando bernese ha realizzato una piattaforma per monitorare il Covid-19
La cartina e le cifre sono consultabili online e sono aggiornate ogni ora.
STATI UNITI
1 anno
Selma Blair ha la sclerosi multipla
L'attrice ha ricevuto la diagnosi lo scorso mese di agosto ma spiega di aver sofferto dei sintomi per anni
Copyright © 1997-2020 TicinOnline SA - Tutti i diritti riservati
IMPRESSUM - DISCLAIMER - SEGNALACI - COMPANY PAGES
Disposizioni sulla protezione dei dati  -   Cookie e pubblicità online  -   Diritto all'oblio


Ultimo aggiornamento: 2020-04-07 18:18:48 | 91.208.130.86