Il bassista dei Duran Duran ha avuto il Covid-19

LONDRA - John Taylor, il bassista dei Duran Duran, ha rivelato di essersi ammalato di Covid-19 nelle scorse settimane.
«Cari amici, dopo averci riflettuto molto, ho deciso di condividere con voi il fatto che sono risultato positivo al coronavirus, tre settimane fa» ha scritto con un post pubblicato sul profilo Instagram ufficiale della band. «Può darsi io abbia una costituzione piuttosto robusta per i miei 59 anni, ma – dopo una settimana circa di quella che mi sento di definire come un’influenza turbo – ne sono uscito bene, e devo dire che non mi è dispiaciuto l’obbligo di quarantena perché mi ha dato la possibilità di riprendermi davvero».
Taylor ha voluto condividere la sua testimonianza «come risposta all'enorme mole di paura generata dalla pandemia, molta interamente giustificata». Il suo pensiero va a coloro che hanno sofferto e hanno avuto delle perdite. «Voglio anche farvi sapere che (il virus, ndr) non è sempre un killer, che possiamo battere e lo batteremo».
DEAR FRIENDS OF MINE after giving some thought to this, I have decided to share with you that I tested positive with the Corona Virus almost three weeks ago. Perhaps I am a particularly robust 59 year old - I like to think I am - or was blessed with getting only a mild case of Covid 19 - but after a week or so of what I would describe as a 'Turbo-charged Flu', I came out of it feeling okay- although I must admit I didn't mind the quarantine as it gave me the chance to really recover. I am speaking out in answer to the enormous amount of fear being generated by the pandemic, some of it entirely justified, and my heart goes out to everyone who has had to deal with real loss and pain. But I want to let you know that it isn't always a killer, and we can and will beat this thing. Sending LOVE to all my Homies and Fans, in Italy 🇮🇹 particularly, the UK 🇬🇧 and the US 🇺🇸 and everywhere in the world I have been lucky enough to visit on my travels with DURAN DURAN. Cannot wait to be back onstage again, sharing new music, love and joy. Stay safe, stay connected and get creative! Love John 🖤
