keystone-sda.ch / STF (MAXIM SHIPENKOV)
UCRAINA / FRANCIA
26.03.2022 - 14:000
Aggiornamento : 16:01

Il ministro degli Esteri Kuleba invita al boicottaggio di Auchan, Leroy Merlin e Decathlon

La richiesta contro i gruppi che «rifiutano d'interrompere le loro attività commerciali in Russia»

Fonte Ats Ans
elaborata da Fabio Caironi
Giornalista

KIEV - Il ministro degli Esteri ucraino, Dmytro Kuleba, ha esortato oggi in un tweet «tutti i clienti e i partner del mondo» a boicottare i gruppi francesi Auchan, Leroy Merlin e Decathlon, che si «rifiutano d'interrompere le loro attività commerciali in Russia».

«Rifiutandosi di porre fine alle attività commerciali in Russia, Auchan Holding fa la scelta consapevole di sponsorizzare ulteriormente le atrocità russe in Ucraina e realizzare profitti insanguinati», si legge tra l'altro nel tweet.

auchan decathlon guerra kuleba leroy merlin russia ucraina
