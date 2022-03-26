Il ministro degli Esteri Kuleba invita al boicottaggio di Auchan, Leroy Merlin e Decathlon

KIEV - Il ministro degli Esteri ucraino, Dmytro Kuleba, ha esortato oggi in un tweet «tutti i clienti e i partner del mondo» a boicottare i gruppi francesi Auchan, Leroy Merlin e Decathlon, che si «rifiutano d'interrompere le loro attività commerciali in Russia».
«Rifiutandosi di porre fine alle attività commerciali in Russia, Auchan Holding fa la scelta consapevole di sponsorizzare ulteriormente le atrocità russe in Ucraina e realizzare profitti insanguinati», si legge tra l'altro nel tweet.
By refusing to end business activities in Russia, Auchan Holding makes a conscious choice to further sponsor Russian atrocities in Ukraine and make blood profits. I call on all customers and partners around the globe to boycott @AUCHAN_France @alcampo @Leroymerlinfr @Decathlon pic.twitter.com/yLnzFajMlu— Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) March 26, 2022