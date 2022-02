Maltempo da bollino rosso per il Regno Unito: è colpa di Eunice

⚠ #StormEunice is going to bring damaging and disruptive winds for most of the UK today.



🔴 See the latest Red Warnings for wind below and be aware of the wider Amber Warning area.



Exposed coastal areas could get gusts in excess of 90mph



