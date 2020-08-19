Keystone - foto d'archivio
ULTIME NOTIZIE Dal Mondo
Tutte
STATI UNITI
13 min
Libertà condizionale per uno dei condannati per l'omicidio del padre di Michael Jordan
Larry Demery potrà uscire di prigione nell'agosto del 2023
ITALIA
2 ore
Sicilia: trovati resti umani «compatibili con il piccolo Gioele»
Dopo 16 giorni la svolta nelle indagini che hanno tenuto mezza Italia con il fiato sospeso
ITALIA
4 ore
Non c'era nessuno alla guida del treno che oggi è deragliato a Carnate
Il convoglio si sarebbe mosso da solo seguendo la pendenza, capotreno e macchinista erano in pausa
CINA
4 ore
Mascherine? «Anche nei bagni pubblici»
Secondo i ricercatori di Yangzhou lo sciacquone potrebbe proiettare in aria virus presenti in feci e urina
AUSTRALIA
5 ore
Il mega focolaio di Melbourne è partito da una famiglia di quattro persone
Le analisi hanno dimostrato che il 99% dei casi registrati nello stato di Victoria proviene da due alberghi
STATI UNITI
5 ore
Record per la Mela: vale 2'000 miliardi di dollari
Apple è la prima società americana ad aver raggiunto il traguardo
ITALIA
6 ore
Provano a incidere il loro nome sulla Fontana di Trevi, fermati due turisti
Per loro una denuncia e una multa salata, stavano compiendo la loro "opera" con una monetina da 20 centesimi
STATI UNITI
6 ore
Emorragia di studenti dagli atenei Usa per il Covid
Anche se ammessi a un'università rinomata (come Harvard) molti hanno deciso per un anno sabbatico
ITALIA
6 ore
Italia, la carica virale nei tamponi sta aumentando
Se tra fine luglio e i primi di agosto era inferiore a 10'000, attualmente si rilevano casi di oltre un milione
GERMANIA
7 ore
«Non si può annullare il carnevale: fa parte del calendario!»
Il ministro della Sanità tedesco valuta una cancellazione a livello nazionale: «È triste, ma è così».
REGNO UNITO
19.08.2020 - 21:320

200 persone al party di ferragosto, irrompe la polizia

Nelle immagini riprese con telecamere termiche diffuse dalla polizia si vedono i ragazzi radunati in giardino

Fonte ats ans
elaborata da Jenny Covelli
Giornalista

MANCHESTER - Stavano facendo un party di ferragosto a dispetto del parziale lockdown in vigore a Manchester che impedisce proprio feste e raduni. A bloccarlo ci ha pensato la polizia, avvertita dai vicini, che ha trovato oltre 200 persone nel giardino di una villetta senza alcun rispetto delle norme sul distanziamento sociale. Lo riporta la Bbc.

Nelle immagini riprese con telecamere termiche diffuse dalla polizia si vedono i ragazzi radunati in giardino che chiacchierano senza distanziamento né, all'apparenza, mascherine. E poi l'arrivo della polizia con le tute bianche anti coronavirus.

Greater Manchester Police and Manchester City Council obtain three month closure order following large gathering in Manchester. At around 10.10pm on Saturday 15 August 2020, police were called to a residential property on Harlow Drive, Gorton. Officers attended and, upon arrival, were pelted with missiles before establishing that approximately 200 people were in attendance. A fixed penalty notice was issued to the tenant and, today, Manchester and Salford Magistrates Court has made a three month closure order – prohibiting access to the premises by anyone except the property owner(s) and tenant(s). Inspector Jim Adams of GMP’s City of Manchester district, said: “Throughout Covid-19, GMP has been engaging with people in Gorton and I would like to thank the majority for being compliant with the restrictions. However, this incident was completely unacceptable and incomprehensible so I am pleased that the court has accepted our application to extend the 48-hour closure notice to ensure that there are no further illegal large gatherings at this property. “I understand that this is a frustrating time – many of us want to see our loved ones but we need to continue complying. Enforcement is a last resort for GMP but today’s closure order is a warning that officers will take action if/ when necessary. Councillor Nigel Murphy, Deputy Leader of Manchester City Council, said: "This was a particularly flagrant breach of Covid-19 restrictions, which are in place to protect everyone in our communities and must be respected. It is only if we all play our part by acting responsibly and doing our bit that we will start to see cases coming down, thus avoiding the risk of further restrictions being brought into force. "We welcome this tough action, which serves as a reminder that public health must be our first priority and that selfish breaches of the rules will not be tolerated." Nic Kershaw, Chief Executive at One Manchester, said: “We’re aware of an illegal gathering that took place at one of our properties in Gorton on Saturday night. “We don’t condone any gatherings of this kind. We’re working closely with Greater Manchester Police and Manchester City Council and we support the action that has been taken. The safety of our customers, colleagues and communities remains our highest priority.” Anyone with information about illegal large gatherings should contact police via https://crowd.in/0NZ1IE

Pubblicato da Greater Manchester Police su Martedì 18 agosto 2020

 

assembramenti distanza sociale ferragosto manchester
Potrebbe interessarti anche
Tutte
REGNO UNITO
4 mesi
La polizia della Grande Manchester ha fermato 660 "corona party" nel weekend
Il sindaco di Manchester Andy Burnham: «Un tale comportamento è completamente inaccettabile»
CANADA
2 anni
Sparatoria a Fredericton, almeno 4 morti
La polizia ha invitato tutti gli abitanti della zona a «restare in casa». Un sospetto è stato arrestato
STATI UNITI
2 mesi
Halsey: «Sono stata coperta dal sangue degli innocenti»
La musicista ha testimoniato in prima persona la violenza degli scontri tra polizia e manifestanti
REGNO UNITO
4 mesi
Il bassista dei Duran Duran ha avuto il Covid-19
John Taylor ha spiegato di aver sofferto i sintomi di «una influenza turbo»

YouTube
Facebook
Instagram
Linkedin
Twitter

Copyright © 1997-2020 TicinOnline SA - Tutti i diritti riservati
IMPRESSUM - DISCLAIMER - SEGNALACI - COMPANY PAGES
Disposizioni sulla protezione dei dati  -   Cookie e pubblicità online  -   Diritto all'oblio


Ultimo aggiornamento: 2020-08-19 23:13:24 | 91.208.130.86