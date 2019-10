Ronaldo “in extremissimo” (su rigore) salva la Juve

The goal at 92nd minute for JUVENTUS was cancelled on VAR rule.

The red card at 57th minute for MARCHETTI FEDERICO is shown on the bench.

Venue: Allianz Stadium.

Turf: Natural.

Capacity: 41,507.

History: 62W-21D-21W.

Goals: 211-109.

Age: 28,9-26,7.

Sidelined Players: JUVENTUS - Aaron Ramsey (Adductor), Marko Pjaca (Knee), Douglas Costa (Muscle), Mattia Perin (Shoulder), Giorgio Chiellini (Cruciate Ligament).

GENOA - Andrea Favilli (Muscle), Stefano Sturaro (Cruciate Ligament), Marko Pajac (Knee)