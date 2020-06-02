KEYSTONE
Halsey ha prestato i primi soccorsi ad alcuni manifestanti feriti durante scontri con la polizia a Los Angeles.
02.06.2020 - 12:300

Halsey: «Sono stata coperta dal sangue degli innocenti»

La musicista ha testimoniato in prima persona la violenza degli scontri tra polizia e manifestanti

di Fabio Caironi
Giornalista

LOS ANGELES - Halsey ha testimoniato in prima persona gli scontri tra manifestanti e polizia che hanno avuto luogo lunedì a Los Angeles.

La cantautrice si è unita alle proteste seguite alla morte di George Floyd nel corso di un'operazione di polizia e ha postato sui social foto e video di quanto è successo nelle strade della metropoli californiana. «Mi è apparso molto chiaro che voi dobbiate vedere ciò che ho visto io» ha twittato la 25enne.

Nelle immagini Halsey e il fidanzato, il cantautore Yungblud, offrono i primi soccorsi ad alcuni manifestanti colpiti dai proiettili di gomma sparati dagli agenti. «Queste foto e video non fanno che grattare la superficie» della questione, scrive Halsey. «È facile dalla tranquillità della tua casa vedere le rivolte in televisione e perdonare le misure violente prese dalle forze dell'ordine. Ma quello che non vedete sono manifestanti innocenti e pacifici ai quali viene sparato e lanciato gas lacrimogeno». Con l'emergenza coronavirus, aggiunge la popstar, c'è pochissimo personale sanitario disponibile ed è per questo che lei stessa si è improvvisata infermiera. «Ho trattato in prima persona uomini donne e bambini che sono stati colpiti al petto, al volto, alla schiena. Sono stata coperta dal sangue degli innocenti».

 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 

It’s become very clear to me that some of you need to see what I’ve seen. Please swipe through this. These pictures and videos don’t even scratch the surface. It’s easy from the comfort of your home to watch looting and rioting on television and condone the violent measures being taken by forces. But what you don’t see is innocent peaceful protestors being shot at and tear gassed and physically assaulted relentlessly. You think it’s not happening, it’s only the “thugs” and the “riots”, right? The police are keeping you safe right? You’re wrong. This is happening everywhere. And innocent people exercising their rights to speech and assembly are facing violence and abuse of power. With all of our medical professionals being CONSUMED and EXHAUSTED with Covid, there is little to no medical attention available. I have first hand treated men women and children who have been shot in the chest, the face, the back. Some will lose vision some have lost fingers. I have been covered in innocent blood. My father is a black man. My mother is an EMT. This week I had to put those two associations together in ways that have horrified me. This is NOT a virtue signaling post. But I HAVE to show you what I am witnessing with my own eyes. With Trump’s decision today to enforce the mobilization of armed forces on our own citizens, this has escalated beyond your privilege and comfort to not care. Please care. We are begging you to care. This is war on Americans. This is everyone’s problem. Everyone’s. #BLACKLIVESMATTER

Un post condiviso da halsey (@iamhalsey) in data:

halsey manifestanti polizia sangue
