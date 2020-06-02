Halsey: «Sono stata coperta dal sangue degli innocenti»

LOS ANGELES - Halsey ha testimoniato in prima persona gli scontri tra manifestanti e polizia che hanno avuto luogo lunedì a Los Angeles.

La cantautrice si è unita alle proteste seguite alla morte di George Floyd nel corso di un'operazione di polizia e ha postato sui social foto e video di quanto è successo nelle strade della metropoli californiana. «Mi è apparso molto chiaro che voi dobbiate vedere ciò che ho visto io» ha twittato la 25enne.

Nelle immagini Halsey e il fidanzato, il cantautore Yungblud, offrono i primi soccorsi ad alcuni manifestanti colpiti dai proiettili di gomma sparati dagli agenti. «Queste foto e video non fanno che grattare la superficie» della questione, scrive Halsey. «È facile dalla tranquillità della tua casa vedere le rivolte in televisione e perdonare le misure violente prese dalle forze dell'ordine. Ma quello che non vedete sono manifestanti innocenti e pacifici ai quali viene sparato e lanciato gas lacrimogeno». Con l'emergenza coronavirus, aggiunge la popstar, c'è pochissimo personale sanitario disponibile ed è per questo che lei stessa si è improvvisata infermiera. «Ho trattato in prima persona uomini donne e bambini che sono stati colpiti al petto, al volto, alla schiena. Sono stata coperta dal sangue degli innocenti».