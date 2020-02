Coppa felice per l'Inter, Ajax invece eliminato

The goal at 87th minute for CFR 1907 CLUJ was cancelled on VAR rule.

First leg (1-1), agg (1-1) SEVILLA.

Venue: Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Turf: Natural.

Capacity: 43,883.

Referee: Andris Treimanis (LVA).

Assistant referees: Haralds Gudermanis (LVA), Aleksejs Spasjonnikovs (LVA).

Fourth official: Aleksandrs Golubevs (LVA).

Video Assistant Referee: Stuart Attwell (ENG).

Assistant Video Assistant Referee: Lee Betts (ENG).

28/2: Europa League round of 16 draw.