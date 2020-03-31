Harry e Meghan annunciano la chiusura del loro account Instagram @sussexroyal

LONDRA - Oggi è l'ultimo giorno prima della tanto discussa "Megxit" e il principe Harry e Meghan - che da domani non potranno più nemmeno utilizzare il titolo di "Loro Altezze Reali" - hanno salutato i loro fan su Instagram prima dell'abbandono del loro account @sussexroyal, dove avevano accumulato 11,3 milioni di follower.
«Anche se non ci potrete seguire qui il nostro lavoro continua», scrivono "Harry & Meghan", lasciando già da parte i titoli di duca e duchessa del Sussex (che del resto conservano), ma usando il loro monogramma comune: una "M" e una "H" fuse insieme e sovrastate da una corona. «Mentre tutti troviamo il ruolo che dobbiamo assumere in questo cambiamento globale e di abitudini, noi stiamo focalizzando questo nuovo capitolo su come possiamo contribuire al meglio», fanno sapere riferendosi all'emergenza coronavirus, sulla quale per altro si incentra il resto del messaggio.
I due coniugi, che di recente si sono trasferiti negli Stati Uniti con il figlio Archie, ringraziano quindi la loro comunità su Instagram «per il supporto, l'ispirazione e l'impegno condiviso per il bene del mondo». «Speriamo di riconnetterci con voi presto. Siete stati grandi!», aggiungono gettando le basi per un nutrito seguito anche su quelli che saranno i loro nuovi canali social da "comuni cittadini". Si occuperanno delle loro associazioni benefiche e di nuovi progetti professionali.
Come riporta il Guardian, l'account @sussexroyal rimarrà visibile nell'immediato futuro, ma smetterà di essere aggiornato.
As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile. Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference—as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line—together we can lift each other up to realise the fullness of that promise. What’s most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic. As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute. While you may not see us here, the work continues. Thank you to this community - for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great! Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another. Harry and Meghan