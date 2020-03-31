Keystone
31.03.2020 - 12:000

Harry e Meghan annunciano la chiusura del loro account Instagram @sussexroyal

Avevano accumulato più di 11 milioni di follower: «Speriamo di riconnetterci con voi presto!», promettono.

di Dario Ornaghi
Giornalista

LONDRA - Oggi è l'ultimo giorno prima della tanto discussa "Megxit" e il principe Harry e Meghan - che da domani non potranno più nemmeno utilizzare il titolo di "Loro Altezze Reali" - hanno salutato i loro fan su Instagram prima dell'abbandono del loro account @sussexroyal, dove avevano accumulato 11,3 milioni di follower.

«Anche se non ci potrete seguire qui il nostro lavoro continua», scrivono "Harry & Meghan", lasciando già da parte i titoli di duca e duchessa del Sussex (che del resto conservano), ma usando il loro monogramma comune: una "M" e una "H" fuse insieme e sovrastate da una corona. «Mentre tutti troviamo il ruolo che dobbiamo assumere in questo cambiamento globale e di abitudini, noi stiamo focalizzando questo nuovo capitolo su come possiamo contribuire al meglio», fanno sapere riferendosi all'emergenza coronavirus, sulla quale per altro si incentra il resto del messaggio.

I due coniugi, che di recente si sono trasferiti negli Stati Uniti con il figlio Archie, ringraziano quindi la loro comunità su Instagram «per il supporto, l'ispirazione e l'impegno condiviso per il bene del mondo». «Speriamo di riconnetterci con voi presto. Siete stati grandi!», aggiungono gettando le basi per un nutrito seguito anche su quelli che saranno i loro nuovi canali social da "comuni cittadini". Si occuperanno delle loro associazioni benefiche e di nuovi progetti professionali

Come riporta il Guardian, l'account @sussexroyal rimarrà visibile nell'immediato futuro, ma smetterà di essere aggiornato. 

    

  

