Il primo Eriksen fa sbocciare l'Inter

First leg.Missed Penalty for FC COPENHAGEN at 79th minute by STAGE JENS.Venue: Telia Parken.

Turf: Natural.

Capacity: 38,065.

Referee: Sergei Karasev (RUS).

Assistant referees: Igor Demeshko (RUS), Maksim Gavrilin (RUS).

Fourth official: Sergei Lapochkin (RUS).

Video Assistant Referee: Vitali Meshkov (RUS).

Assistant Video Assistant Referee: Sergei Ivanov (RUS).

Return leg, 27 February 2020.