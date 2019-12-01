20 minuti Music
01.12.2019 - 09:010

DiCaprio replica a Bolsonaro: «Non abbiamo mai finanziato quelle ONG»

Il presidente brasiliano aveva accusato la stella di Hollywood di sostenere associazioni che, secondo lui, appiccherebbero roghi in Amazzonia

di Redazione
Ats

LOS ANGELES - «Non abbiamo finanziato le organizzazioni interessate». L'attore americano Leonardo DiCaprio risponde così, respingendole, alle accuse lanciate dal presidente brasiliano Jair Bolsonaro di finanziare chi appicca il fuoco alla foresta amazzonica e, in sostanza, di sostenere una «campagna contro il Brasile».

DiCaprio ha replicato con un comunicato pubblicato sul suo profilo Instagram: «Sebbene meritevoli di sostegno, non abbiamo finanziato le organizzazioni interessate - si legge -. Confermo il mio impegno nel sostenere le comunità indigene brasiliane, governi locali, scienziati, educatori e cittadini comuni che lavorano instancabilmente nel proteggere l'Amazzonia per il futuro di tutti i brasiliani».

