DiCaprio replica a Bolsonaro: «Non abbiamo mai finanziato quelle ONG»

LOS ANGELES - «Non abbiamo finanziato le organizzazioni interessate». L'attore americano Leonardo DiCaprio risponde così, respingendole, alle accuse lanciate dal presidente brasiliano Jair Bolsonaro di finanziare chi appicca il fuoco alla foresta amazzonica e, in sostanza, di sostenere una «campagna contro il Brasile».
DiCaprio ha replicato con un comunicato pubblicato sul suo profilo Instagram: «Sebbene meritevoli di sostegno, non abbiamo finanziato le organizzazioni interessate - si legge -. Confermo il mio impegno nel sostenere le comunità indigene brasiliane, governi locali, scienziati, educatori e cittadini comuni che lavorano instancabilmente nel proteggere l'Amazzonia per il futuro di tutti i brasiliani».
At this time of crisis for the Amazon, I support the people of Brazil working to save their natural and cultural heritage. They are an amazing, moving and humbling example of the commitment and passion needed to save the environment. The future of these irreplaceable ecosystems is at stake and I am proud to stand with the groups protecting them. While worthy of support, we did not fund the organizations targeted. I remain committed to supporting the Brazilian indigenous communities, local governments, scientists, educators and general public who are working tirelessly to secure the Amazon for the future of all Brazilians.