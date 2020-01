Il Bienne non sa più vincere

The goal at 75th minute for SASSUOLO was cancelled on VAR rule.

Venue: Stadio Luigi Ferraris.

Turf: Natural.

Capacity: 36,685.

History: 4W-3D-5W.

Goals: 16-20.

Age: 27,2-26,3.

Sidelined Players: GENOA - Lukas Lerager (Muscle), Christian Kouamu00e9 (Cruciate Ligament).

SASSUOLO - Gru00e9goire Defrel (Ankle), Andrea Consigli (Muscular), Domenico Berardi (Muscular), Vlad Chiriches (Muscle).

VAR Video Referee.