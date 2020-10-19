Adele presenterà il "Saturday Night Live"

LONDRA / NEW YORK - Praticamente invisibile dal suo ultimo tour mondiale conclusosi tre anni or sono e presumibilmente prossima a sfornare il suo quarto album, Adele si appresta a diventare presentatrice per una notte negli Stati Uniti. Sabato prossimo la cantante britannica condurrà infatti il "Saturday Night Live".

«Caaaaaavoloooooo Sono così emozionata per questo!! E completamente terrorizzata!», ha scritto su Instagram l'artista 32enne annunciando la sua «prima conduzione in assoluto». «Se c'è mai stato un momento in cui abbiamo dovuto tuffarci di testa e a occhi chiusi nel vuoto e sperare per il meglio è il 2020, giusto?», ha aggiunto.

Nel suo post, Adele ha inoltre ricordato di essere stata ospite della trasmissione nel 2008 proprio durante una campagna elettorale per le presidenziali americane, coincidenza che si ripete anche quest'anno. «Aveva fatto decollare la mia carriera in America quindi il cerchio si chiude e non potevo proprio dire no», ha spiegato.

Ad alcuni il "Saturday Night Live" potrebbe non dire molto, ma l'appuntamento del sabato sera di NBC è uno dei programmi comici più noti e longevi della tv americana. Ogni settimana è presentato da una celebrità-ospite diversa che è coadiuvata da un artista musicale. Quello di Adele sarà la cantautrice statunitense H.E.R.