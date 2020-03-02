KEYSTONE
Shannen Doherty ha dichiarato che l'aiuto degli amici è fondamentale nella sua battaglia contro il cancro.
02.03.2020 - 14:050

Gli amici stanno aiutando Shannen Doherty a combattere il cancro

L'attrice spiega di essere spronata a prendersi cura di sé mentre affronta la malattia.

Ci sono almeno un paio di persone che le stanno accanto durante questa sfida.

di Fabio Caironi
Giornalista

LOS ANGELES - Shannen Doherty ha spiegato di essere circondata da molti amici, che la stanno aiutando a mantenere uno stile di vita sano mentre lotta nuovamente contro il cancro.

La star di "Beverly Hills 90210" ha raccontato su Instagram come sta affrontando il ritorno della malattia. «Mi sto prendendo cura di me stessa. Non è sempre facile. Ci sono giorni nei quali sono depressa o semplicemente pigra. Ma vado avanti con l'aiuto degli amici».

Doherty ringrazia in particolare Anne Marie Kortright nell'essere «implacabile nel portarmi a fare escursioni e imparare nuovi modi di cucinare, che nutrono la mia anima e la mia pancia ma in maniera molto sana». Anche la celebre istruttrice di fitness Kiara Stokes è andata a spronarla. 

Su Instagram, oltre al post, c'è una foto che ritrae l'attrice insieme a Kortright e a Stokes. «È stata una grande settimana produttiva. Mi sento meglio. La mia pelle è viva e lo sono anch'io».

amici attrice cancro malattia shannen doherty
