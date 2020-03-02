Gli amici stanno aiutando Shannen Doherty a combattere il cancro

LOS ANGELES - Shannen Doherty ha spiegato di essere circondata da molti amici, che la stanno aiutando a mantenere uno stile di vita sano mentre lotta nuovamente contro il cancro.
La star di "Beverly Hills 90210" ha raccontato su Instagram come sta affrontando il ritorno della malattia. «Mi sto prendendo cura di me stessa. Non è sempre facile. Ci sono giorni nei quali sono depressa o semplicemente pigra. Ma vado avanti con l'aiuto degli amici».
Doherty ringrazia in particolare Anne Marie Kortright nell'essere «implacabile nel portarmi a fare escursioni e imparare nuovi modi di cucinare, che nutrono la mia anima e la mia pancia ma in maniera molto sana». Anche la celebre istruttrice di fitness Kiara Stokes è andata a spronarla.
Su Instagram, oltre al post, c'è una foto che ritrae l'attrice insieme a Kortright e a Stokes. «È stata una grande settimana produttiva. Mi sento meglio. La mia pelle è viva e lo sono anch'io».
After a year of dealing with cancer coming back and other stresses, I’m back at it. Taking care of myself and embracing every day. It’s not always easy. I have days I’m depressed or just plain lazy. But I push thru with the help of friends. @annemkortright has been relentless in getting me to hike and learning new ways to cook that feed my soul as well as my tummy but in a very healthy way. She along with @cheforen @maliburadkitchen have made cooking healthy fun and sustainable. If that wasn’t enough.... Annemarie brought in @kirastokesfit to kick my butt yesterday! It’s been a productive great week. I feel better. My skin is alive and so am I.
