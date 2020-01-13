I Queen sul palco per l'Australia

SYDNEY - Il mese prossimo l'ANZ Stadium di Sydney sarà la location di un concerto benefico a favore della lotta agli incendi in Australia.
La line-up provvisoria è di tutto rispetto: Queen e Adam Lambert, k.d. lang, Alice Cooper, Olivia Newton-John e John Farnham sono i primi big internazionali confermati per la giornata di domenica 16 febbraio.
Ci sono poi numerosi artisti celebri in Australia: Amy Shark, Baker Boy, Conrad Sewell, Daryl Braithwaite, Delta Goodrem, Grinspoon, Guy Sebastian, Hilltop Hoods, Icehouse, Illy, Jessica Mauboy, Lee Kernaghan, Peking Duk, Pete Murray, Tina Arena e William Barton.
L'evento, denominato "Fire Fight Australia", ha una durata prevista di nove ore e servirà per raccogliere fondi per le squadre di spegnimento attive sul campo, per la Croce Rossa e per altre organizzazioni coinvolte in questa situazione drammatica.
YES !!! It’s official. We’re donating our stage from our QAL show the previous night in Sydney for this great line-up of talent to raise money for Bushfire Relief. 💥💥💥💥 FIRE FIGHT AUSTRALIA will kick off from 1pm and run till late at ANZ Stadium, Sydney Olympic Park on Sunday 16 February 2020. Tickets go on sale at 12 Noon (AEDT) today at www.ticketek.com.au and are priced at $100, $85 and $70 with an option to make further contributions to bushfire relief during purchase. Ticketek Australia is the only authorised seller of FIRE FIGHT AUSTRALIA tickets. Do not pay more than the prices listed for your tickets. All concert ticket profits and all contributions through Ticketek will go towards key organisations providing vital “Rescue”, “Relief and Recovery” and “Rehabilitation”. • “Rescue” – Rural and regional fire services in affected states • “Relief and Recovery” – Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery • “Rehabilitation” – The RSPCA Bushfire Appeal Fans can also donate to bushfire relief through www.firefightaustralia.com All Media Enquiries: media@firefightaustralia.com All Other Enquiries: info@firefightaustralia.com Bri
