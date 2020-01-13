I Queen sul palco per l'Australia

KEYSTONE
I Queen e Adam Lambert sono in prima fila per un concerto di raccolta fondi per l'Australia.
ULTIME NOTIZIE People
Tutte
REGNO UNITO
1 ora
La Regina Elisabetta «sostiene la nuova vita di Harry e Meghan»
La sovrana ha parlato oggi per la prima volta dopo il vertice familiare
ITALIA
3 ore
Fedez estremo: nudo (o quasi) su Instagram
Lo ha fatto per aiutare l'amico Luis Sal
STATI UNITI
5 ore
Tutte le nomination degli Oscar, "Joker" ne fa 11
Joaquin Phoenix è il grande favorito come miglior attore, mentre nove film si contendono la statuetta
REGNO UNITO
6 ore
Harry e William smentiscono i dissidi
Si tratta di «una storia falsa» pubblicata «malgrado le nostre smentite» hanno dichiarato i due fratelli in una nota congiunta
REGNO UNITO
8 ore
Vertice reale sul destino di Harry e Meghan: «Si sta facendo la storia»
Il principe Carlo nel frattempo ha fatto ritorno dalla visita ufficiale di condoglianze per la morte del sultano Qaboos
AUSTRIA
9 ore
Due donne apriranno il ballo dell'Opera di Vienna
Con la partecipazione, le due amiche vogliono «lanciare un segnale di pari opportunità per le coppie dello stesso sesso in una manifestazione tradizionalmente conservatrice»
FOTO
STATI UNITI
10 ore
I critici incoronano "C'era una volta a... Hollywood"
Tra gli attori premiati Joaquin Phoenix, Renée Zellweger, Brad Pitt e Laura Dern. Tv: onori per "Succession" e "Fleabag"
FOTO
STATI UNITI
10 ore
Quanto è dura diventare Catwoman
Zoe Kravitz sta sudando parecchio per prepararsi per il ruolo
VIDEO
CANTONE
14 ore
"Empty Nation", il grido di denuncia dei Martha's Laundry
Affresco dai toni scuri per il terzetto ticinese, sulla scia di cosa succede nelle piazze di tutto il mondo (e anche in Svizzera)
REGNO UNITO
1 gior
Megxit, William è «rattristato»
Il principe avrebbe espresso lo sconforto per non poter più proteggere il fratello minore
REGNO UNITO
1 gior
Harry e Meghan hanno avviato la "cura dimagrante" della Royal Family?
La loro decisione potrebbe aver semplicemente anticipato decisioni che sarebbero arrivate inevitabilmente nel futuro prossimo
AUSTRALIA
13.01.2020 - 19:200

I Queen sul palco per l'Australia

Il 16 febbraio si terrà a Sydney un concerto di raccolta fondi con numerose star locali e internazionali

di Fabio Caironi
Giornalista

SYDNEY - Il mese prossimo l'ANZ Stadium di Sydney sarà la location di un concerto benefico a favore della lotta agli incendi in Australia.

La line-up provvisoria è di tutto rispetto: Queen e Adam Lambert, k.d. lang, Alice Cooper, Olivia Newton-John e John Farnham sono i primi big internazionali confermati per la giornata di domenica 16 febbraio.

Ci sono poi numerosi artisti celebri in Australia: Amy Shark, Baker Boy, Conrad Sewell, Daryl Braithwaite, Delta Goodrem, Grinspoon, Guy Sebastian, Hilltop Hoods, Icehouse, Illy, Jessica Mauboy, Lee Kernaghan, Peking Duk, Pete Murray, Tina Arena e William Barton.

L'evento, denominato "Fire Fight Australia", ha una durata prevista di nove ore e servirà per raccogliere fondi per le squadre di spegnimento attive sul campo, per la Croce Rossa e per altre organizzazioni coinvolte in questa situazione drammatica.

Copyright © 1997-2020 TicinOnline SA - Tutti i diritti riservati
IMPRESSUM - DISCLAIMER - SEGNALACI - COMPANY PAGES
Disposizioni sulla protezione dei dati  -   Cookie e pubblicità online  -   Diritto all'oblio


Ultimo aggiornamento: 2020-01-13 20:04:20 | 91.208.130.89