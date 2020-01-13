I Queen sul palco per l'Australia

SYDNEY - Il mese prossimo l'ANZ Stadium di Sydney sarà la location di un concerto benefico a favore della lotta agli incendi in Australia.

La line-up provvisoria è di tutto rispetto: Queen e Adam Lambert, k.d. lang, Alice Cooper, Olivia Newton-John e John Farnham sono i primi big internazionali confermati per la giornata di domenica 16 febbraio.

Ci sono poi numerosi artisti celebri in Australia: Amy Shark, Baker Boy, Conrad Sewell, Daryl Braithwaite, Delta Goodrem, Grinspoon, Guy Sebastian, Hilltop Hoods, Icehouse, Illy, Jessica Mauboy, Lee Kernaghan, Peking Duk, Pete Murray, Tina Arena e William Barton.

L'evento, denominato "Fire Fight Australia", ha una durata prevista di nove ore e servirà per raccogliere fondi per le squadre di spegnimento attive sul campo, per la Croce Rossa e per altre organizzazioni coinvolte in questa situazione drammatica.