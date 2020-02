Non basta Rebic: Milan raggiunto dalla Fiorentina

Start of second half delayed.

The goal at 34th minute for AC MILAN was cancelled on VAR rule.

Venue: Stadio Artemio Franchi.

Turf: Natural.

Capacity: 43,147.

History: 44W-43D-72W.

Goals: 186-247.

Age: 25,5-26,2.

Sidelined Players: FIORENTINA - Milan Badelj (Indirect card suspension), Franck Ribu00e9ry (Ankle), Christian Kouame (Cruciate Ligament).

AC MILAN - Lucas Biglia (Knee), Alexis Saelemaekers (Ankle), Rade Krunic (Fatigue fracture), Hakan Calhanoglu (Hip), Simon Kjaer (Torn Muscle), Lu00e9o Duarte