Il martedì di coppa fa piangere Tramezzani

First leg.

Venue: Rajko Mitic Stadium.

Turf: Natural.

Capacity: 55,538.

Referee: Tiago Martins (POR).

Assistant referees: Rui Teixeira (POR), Pedro Almeida (POR).

Fourth official: Andru00e9 Narciso (POR).

MATCH SUMMARY: The sides are meeting for the 1st time.

Hosts eliminated Sūduva then HJK this season.

Kobenhavn beat The New Saints in the last round.

Winners go to UEFA Champions League play offs.

Losers go to UEFA Europa League play offs.