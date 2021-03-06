Strade Bianche: guizzo decisivo di Mathieu Van Der Poel

Spectators: No Spectators - Due to the Coronavirus outbreak.
Venue: Dacia Arena.
Turf: Desso GrassMaster (Surface composed of natural grass combined with artificial fibres).
Capacity: 27,958.
Referee: Lorenzo Maggioni (ITA).
Home Manager: Luca Gotti (ITA).
Away Manager: Roberto De Zerbi (ITA).
Sidelined Players: UDINESE - Sebastian Pru00f6dl (No eligibility) Fernando Forestieri (Muscular problems) Mato Jajalo (Cruciate Ligament Rupture) Ignacio Pussetto (Cruciate Ligament Injury) Ewandro Costa (Suspended) Martin Palumbo (Knee Injury).
SASSUOLO - Vlad Chiricheș (Knee Injury) Mehdi Bourabia (Hamstring Injury) Ju00e9ru00e9mie Boga (Thigh Problems) Filippo Romagna (Patella rupture).
u0080134,600,000 Total market value u0080216,350,000.
Age: 27.2-27.2.
National team players: 4-11.
Youth national team players: 0-2.
Foreigners: 24=15.
