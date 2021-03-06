Segnalaci
keystone-sda.ch (Gian Mattia D'Alberto)
CICLISMO
06.03.2021 - 16:440

Strade Bianche: guizzo decisivo di Mathieu Van Der Poel

L'olandese si è imposto a Siena precedendo Julian Alaphilippe ed Egan Bernal.

di Fabrizio Beretta
Giornalista

SIENA - L'edizione 2021 delle Strade Bianche - corsa su un percorso di 184 km - è andata a Mathieu Van Der Poel, che succede a Wout van Aert vincitore lo scorso 1. agosto. 

In lotta con il campione del mondo Julian Alaphilippe (alla fine secondo) ed Egan Bernal (terzo), l'olandese della Alpecin-Fenix ha trovato il guizzo decisivo sulla salita di Santa Caterina, giungendo infine solo in Piazza del Campo a Siena. 

 

 

 

strade bianche van der poel

SPORT: Risultati e classifiche

