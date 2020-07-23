KEYSTONE
Demi Lovato si è fidanzata.
23.07.2020 - 12:300

Demi Lovato si è fidanzata

L'attore Max Ehrich le ha chiesto di sposarlo dopo quattro mesi di frequentazione

di Fabio Caironi
Giornalista

LOS ANGELES - Demi Lovato si è fidanzata. La popstar ha detto sì alla richiesta dell'attore Max Ehrich. 

L'attore 29enne si è dichiarato nella località californiana di Malibu. Per suggellare il momento ha donato a Lovato uno scintillante anello di diamanti, creazione del celebre gioielliere Peter Marco, riferisce People.

La 27enne, condividendo la notizia e le foto del felice momento su Instagram, ha detto di essere entusiasta di aver detto "sì" all'uomo che le fa venir voglia di essere «la miglior versione» di se stessa.

 

demi lovato fidanzata max ehrich
