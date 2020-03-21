Bella Hadid in topless invita tutti a stare a casa

LOS ANGELES - Sono sempre di più le star che invitano i propri follower a non sottovalutare il coronavirus e a restare a casa.
L'ultima in ordine di tempo è stata Bella Hadid, che ha scelto un modo per catturare l'attenzione decisamente efficace. Nel suo ultimo post Instagram la top model 23enne appare infatti in topless, con il seno coperto dalle mani che impugnano del cibo.
«Io e il mio burrito vi diciamo di stare a casa! Non solo per aver cura di voi stessi ma letteralmente del mondo intero e di tutte le persone che amate».
Bella invita i seguaci social a trovare dei modi costruttivi per passare il tempo. «Meditate! Giocate con il cane/gatto/pesciolino! Probabilmente sono super eccitati nell'avere la vostra attenzione 24 ore al giorno. Imparate a fare la maglia! Fate dei calzini! Scrivete una poesia a vostra madre» e via di seguito. A chi si trova ancora costretto a lavorare (mentre gli Stati Uniti stanno implementando blocchi delle attività sempre più rigidi) «e a chi non può... vi voglio bene e penso a voi».
Infine un'indicazione sempre preziosa: «Lavate quelle dannate mani gente!»
