Duplice accordo con il Kazakistan

Great to meet again my counterpart Mukhtar Tileuberdi @MFA_KZ, this time in Bern 🙏 #Kazakhstan is an important partner of #Switzerland in Central Asia 👉 We signed two new agreements 🇨🇭🇰🇿 and discussed economic cooperation, #COVID19 & #Afghanistan



➡️ https://t.co/M37dp6DJAd pic.twitter.com/M03643FPXe