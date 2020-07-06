Keystone
STATI UNITI
06.07.2020 - 11:050

Nick Cordero muore dopo 95 giorni di battaglia contro il coronavirus

A dare la triste notizia è stata la moglie dell'attore di Broadway attraverso Instagram

di Alessandra Ferrara
Giornalista

LOS ANGELES - Negli ultimi mesi l'attore di Broadway Nick Cordero era balzato alle cronache per la sua lotta contro il coronavirus, raccontata scrupolosamente tramite social network dalla moglie Amanda Kloots. Ed è stata proprio lei a dare la notizia della morte del marito avvenuta domenica mattina. «Dio ora ha un altro angelo in paradiso» ha scritto sul suo profilo Instagram. 

Cordero aveva 41 anni, e da più di tre mesi combatteva contro la malattia. Era stato intubato, e i medici avevano anche dovuto amputargli una gamba a causa delle complicazioni. L'attore aveva inoltre trascorso alcune settimane in coma, e per l'occasione era stato anche lanciato l'hashtag #WakeUpNick. Dopo il risveglio, anche se debole, Cordero stava lentamente migliorando. Tuttavia i suoi polmoni erano rimasti fortemente danneggiati dalla malattia, «come se fumasse da 50 anni». Non era stato escluso addirittura il doppio trapianto, che tuttavia non è arrivato in tempo.

Nato in Canada, ma cresciuto in Ontario, Cordero si era trasferito a New York con il sogno di Broadway nel cassetto. Nel 2014 era stato nominato per un Tony Award e un Drama Desk Award per il suo ruolo in "Bullets Over Broadway", tra le altre cose. È apparso anche sul piccolo schermo in alcune puntate di "Blue Bloods" e "Law & Order".  

È proprio a Broadway che l'attore ha incontrato Amanda Kloots, che nel 2017 è diventata sua moglie. Cordero lascia anche un figlio di un anno. 

coronavirus moglie nick cordero
