Nick Cordero muore dopo 95 giorni di battaglia contro il coronavirus

LOS ANGELES - Negli ultimi mesi l'attore di Broadway Nick Cordero era balzato alle cronache per la sua lotta contro il coronavirus, raccontata scrupolosamente tramite social network dalla moglie Amanda Kloots. Ed è stata proprio lei a dare la notizia della morte del marito avvenuta domenica mattina. «Dio ora ha un altro angelo in paradiso» ha scritto sul suo profilo Instagram.
Cordero aveva 41 anni, e da più di tre mesi combatteva contro la malattia. Era stato intubato, e i medici avevano anche dovuto amputargli una gamba a causa delle complicazioni. L'attore aveva inoltre trascorso alcune settimane in coma, e per l'occasione era stato anche lanciato l'hashtag #WakeUpNick. Dopo il risveglio, anche se debole, Cordero stava lentamente migliorando. Tuttavia i suoi polmoni erano rimasti fortemente danneggiati dalla malattia, «come se fumasse da 50 anni». Non era stato escluso addirittura il doppio trapianto, che tuttavia non è arrivato in tempo.
Nato in Canada, ma cresciuto in Ontario, Cordero si era trasferito a New York con il sogno di Broadway nel cassetto. Nel 2014 era stato nominato per un Tony Award e un Drama Desk Award per il suo ruolo in "Bullets Over Broadway", tra le altre cose. È apparso anche sul piccolo schermo in alcune puntate di "Blue Bloods" e "Law & Order".
È proprio a Broadway che l'attore ha incontrato Amanda Kloots, che nel 2017 è diventata sua moglie. Cordero lascia anche un figlio di un anno.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth. ⠀ I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday. ⠀ To Nicks extraordinary doctor, Dr. David Ng, you were my positive doctor! There are not many doctors like you. Kind, smart, compassionate, assertive and always eager to listen to my crazy ideas or call yet another doctor for me for a second opinion. You’re a diamond in the rough. ⠀ ⠀ I cannot begin to thank everyone enough for the outpour of love , support and help we’ve received these last 95 days. You have no idea how much you lifted my spirits at 3pm everyday as the world sang Nicks song, Live Your Life. We sang it to him today, holding his hands. As I sang the last line to him, “they’ll give you hell but don’t you light them kill your light not without a fight. Live your life,” I smiled because he definitely put up a fight. I will love you forever and always my sweet man. ❤️