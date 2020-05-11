L'attore e comico Jerry Stiller è morto, aveva 92 anni

NEW YORK - L'attore e comico Jerry Stiller è morto all'età di 92 anni.
Lo ha annunciato il figlio, il celebre attore Ben Stiller, su Twitter. Il decesso è avvenuto per cause naturali. «È stato un grande padre e nonno e un marito devoto per Anne per circa 62 anni». Stiller e la moglie Anne Meara sono stati sposati dal 1954 al 2015, l'anno della morte di lei.
Stiller ha recitato in parecchi film per il cinema (come "Airport '75") e anche in coppia con Ben: memorabile il suo ruolo di Maury Ballstein in "Zoolander" e nel seguito, "Zoolander 2".
I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes. He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad. pic.twitter.com/KyoNsJIBz5— Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) May 11, 2020
