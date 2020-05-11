BREAKING NEWS
Svizzera: 39 nuovi casi e 5 morti in più
È morto Jerry Stiller (a dx), l'annuncio lo ha dato il figlio Ben.
Fedez è stato denunciato
La vicenda è quella della raccolta fondi per la terapia intensiva dell'ospedale San Raffaele di Milano
Un Aki Aki pop in La Land: «Non mi si può incasellare»
Il trapper ticinese si riscopre intimista in un singolo sorprendente e che su YouTube sta andando alla grande
Un ritorno dalla vecchia trilogia per "The Mandalorian"
Attesa già alle stelle per la nuova stagione del successo targato Disney+
Harry e Francesca, l'amore tiene botta: e salta fuori l'anello nuziale
Nel reality sulla castità di Netflix “Too hot to handle” si erano distinti (in tutti i sensi) e ora c'è pure la sorpresa
Schwarzennegger che fa la spaccata sul bancone della cucina è un altro livello
In un video, l'attore dimostra un'agilità inattesa: «Anche la flessibilità è importante».
11.05.2020 - 11:300

L'attore e comico Jerry Stiller è morto, aveva 92 anni

Lo ha annunciato il figlio Ben su Twitter

di Fabio Caironi
Giornalista

NEW YORK - L'attore e comico Jerry Stiller è morto all'età di 92 anni.

Lo ha annunciato il figlio, il celebre attore Ben Stiller, su Twitter. Il decesso è avvenuto per cause naturali. «È stato un grande padre e nonno e un marito devoto per Anne per circa 62 anni». Stiller e la moglie Anne Meara sono stati sposati dal 1954 al 2015, l'anno della morte di lei.

Stiller ha recitato in parecchi film per il cinema (come "Airport '75") e anche in coppia con Ben: memorabile il suo ruolo di Maury Ballstein in "Zoolander" e nel seguito, "Zoolander 2".

