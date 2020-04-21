100 pasti ai medici di Los Angeles, grazie a Joe Jonas e Sophie Turner

LOS ANGELES - Joe Jonas e Sophie Turner hanno fatto una donazione a un'associazione che fornisce pasti al personale sanitario degli ospedali di Los Angeles.
La popstar e l'attrice hanno finanziato l'organizzazione Fueling the Fearless, che provvede a far sì che medici, infermieri e tutti coloro che lavorano nei nosocomi possano nutrirsi correttamente, anche nel pieno dell'emergenza coronavirus.
La coppia, insieme al manager di Joe e alla sua consorte, ha donato 100 pasti all'East Los Angeles Doctors Hospital.
Fueling the Fearless ha ringraziato pubblicamente i quattro donatori con un post su Instagram:
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
A BIG THANK YOU to @joejonas @sophiet @philymack @shondamcintyre for donating 100 meals to East LA Doctors Hospital. This hospital is in the heart of downtown LA and serves a vastly underprivileged community with limited resources and support. The staff work tirelessly to care for the community and those often forgotten. Through these type of fully paid sponsorships @alikisgreektaverna and her donors bring a moment of relief to a most grateful staff. One hot meal let’s them know we are all in this together. So again, thank you @joejonas @sophiet @philymack @shondamcintyre for taking care of LA nurses and doctors. #eastla #healthcareheroes
Joe Jonas e Sophie Turner hanno fatto una donazione a un'associazione che fornisce pasti al personale sanitario degli ospedali di Los Angeles.