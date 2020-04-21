KEYSTONE
100 pasti a medici e infermieri di Los Angeles da Sophie Turner e Joe Jonas.
100 pasti ai medici di Los Angeles, grazie a Joe Jonas e Sophie Turner

Il musicista e l'attrice lo hanno fatto tramite l'organizzazione Fueling the Fearless

di Fabio Caironi
Giornalista

LOS ANGELES - Joe Jonas e Sophie Turner hanno fatto una donazione a un'associazione che fornisce pasti al personale sanitario degli ospedali di Los Angeles.

La popstar e l'attrice hanno finanziato l'organizzazione Fueling the Fearless, che provvede a far sì che medici, infermieri e tutti coloro che lavorano nei nosocomi possano nutrirsi correttamente, anche nel pieno dell'emergenza coronavirus.

La coppia, insieme al manager di Joe e alla sua consorte, ha donato 100 pasti all'East Los Angeles Doctors Hospital.

Fueling the Fearless ha ringraziato pubblicamente i quattro donatori con un post su Instagram:

