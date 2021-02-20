Il bimbo della principessa Eugenie si chiama August Philip

LONDRA - È un omaggio al Principe consorte, quello fatto dalla principessa Eugenie e dal marito Jack Brooksbank.
La coppia ha voluto infatti chiamare August Philip il loro bambino, nato la mattina del 9 febbraio scorso. In queste ore è stato annunciato il nome e diffuso la foto dei genitori con il neonato.
Buckingham Palace ha fatto sapere via social che Eugenie e Jack hanno apprezzato molto i messaggi giunti in questi giorni.
Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank have announced that they have named their son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 20, 2021
The couple have been touched by the well wishes they have received on the birth of their first child, and are delighted to share this first photo as a family. pic.twitter.com/xmFZ7AD92F
È un omaggio al Principe consorte, quello fatto dalla principessa Eugenie e dal marito Jack Brooksbank.