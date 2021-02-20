Segnalaci
keystone-sda.ch
Si chiama August Philip il figlio della principessa Eugenie e di Jack Brooksbank.
ULTIME NOTIZIE People
Tutte
ITALIA
5 ore
Il travaglio di papà Al Bano: «Jasmine mi fa soffrire»
Il cantante ha dichiarato di essere preoccupato per la figlia
ITALIA
8 ore
Belen, un indizio sul sesso del bebè in arrivo?
Una citazione dell’argentina su Instagram non è passata inosservata
STATI UNITI
18 ore
Kim Kardashian e Kanye West: è divorzio
I documenti per la separazione sono già stati depositati
STATI UNITI
22 ore
«Niente statue per me, non mi sembra il momento più appropriato»
L'icona del country Dolly Parton ha respinto l'idea di un monumento in suo onore a Nashville. Almeno per ora.
STATI UNITI
1 gior
FKA Twigs, prima intervista tv sui presunti abusi di Shia LaBeouf
La cantautrice sostiene che l'ex compagno ha cercato di manipolarla e di farla sentire impotente
REGNO UNITO
20.02.2021 - 13:300

Il bimbo della principessa Eugenie si chiama August Philip

Lei e il marito Jack Brooksbank hanno voluto rendere omaggio al principe Filippo

di Fabio Caironi
Giornalista

LONDRA - È un omaggio al Principe consorte, quello fatto dalla principessa Eugenie e dal marito Jack Brooksbank.

La coppia ha voluto infatti chiamare August Philip il loro bambino, nato la mattina del 9 febbraio scorso. In queste ore è stato annunciato il nome e diffuso la foto dei genitori con il neonato.

Buckingham Palace ha fatto sapere via social che Eugenie e Jack hanno apprezzato molto i messaggi giunti in questi giorni.

august philip bimbo famiglia reale britannica jack brooksbank principe filippo principessa eugenie
Potrebbe interessarti anche
Tutte
REGNO UNITO
4 mesi
Nipotino in vista per la regina Elisabetta: la principessa Eugenia è in dolce attesa
Il lieto evento è atteso per i primi mesi del 2021
REGNO UNITO
2 mesi
Natale isolato per la regina
Elisabetta e il principe Filippo trascorreranno le festività nel Castello di Windsor.
REGNO UNITO
3 mesi
William positivo, ma non lo ha detto
Il principe inglese avrebbe contratto il Covid in aprile, in "gran segreto".
REGNO UNITO
8 mesi
Elisabetta e Filippo in posa per il 99esimo compleanno del principe
L'immagine è stata scattata negli scorsi giorni all'esterno del castello di Windsor

YouTube
Facebook
Instagram
Linkedin
Twitter
TikTok

Copyright © 1997-2021 TicinOnline SA - Tutti i diritti riservati
IMPRESSUM - DISCLAIMER - SEGNALACI - COMPANY PAGES
Disposizioni sulla protezione dei dati  -   Cookie e pubblicità online  -   Diritto all'oblio


Ultimo aggiornamento: 2021-02-20 16:42:16 | 91.208.130.85