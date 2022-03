Ladies vittoriose in gara-1 della semifinale

Venue: Stade Tourbillon.

Turf: Natural.

Capacity: 14,283.

Home Manager: Paolo Tramezzani (ITA).

Away Manager: Mattia Croci-Torti (ESP).

Sidelined Players: FC SION - Ivan Martic (No eligibility) Geoffroy Serey Diu00e9 (No eligibility) Kevin Bua (Unknown Injury) Siyar Doldur (Unknown Injury) Vagner (No eligibility) Alexandros Safarikas (No eligibility) Itaitinga (Unknown Injury) Kader Keita (No eligibility).

FC LUGANO - Stefano Guidotti (Knee Injury).

u008019,130,000 Total market value u008018,850,000.

Age: 26.6-25.5.

National team players: 5-3.

Youth national team players: 4-5.

Foreigners: 17-13.

VAR Video Referee.