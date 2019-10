Atalanta ancora inarrestabile, agganciata la Juve

The goal at 90th minute for ROMA was cancelled on VAR rule.Start of second half delayed.

Venue: Stadio Olimpico.

Turf: Natural.

Capacity: 72,698.

History: 34W-26D-18W.

Goals: 118-90.

Age: 27,0-28,0.

Sidelined Players: ROMA - Mert Cetin (Dental Surgery), Cengiz Under (Muscle), Diego Perotti (Hamstring), Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Abductor), Lorenzo Pellegrini (Metatarsal).

CAGLIARI - Paolo Faragu00f2 (Knee), Alessio Cragno (Shoulder), Leonardo Pavoletti (Cruciate Ligament).