Terza vittoria in carriera per Miss Robinson

Venue: Swissporarena.

Turf: Natural.

Capacity: 16,490.

Home Manager: Fabio Celestini (SWI0.

Away Manager: Christian Constantin (SWI).

Sidelined Players: LUZERN - Christian Schwegler (Strain) Louis Schaub (Yellow card suspension) Marvin Schulz (Intraarticular ligament crack in the ankle) Tsiy William Ndenge (Meniscal Injury) Filip Ugrinic (Knee Injury) Ibrahima Ndiaye (Yellow card suspension) Salah Aziz Binous (Cruciate Ligament Rupture) Samuel Alabi (Knee Injury).

FC SION - Guillaume Hoarau (Knee Injury) Gau00ebtan Karlen (Knee Injury) Luca Clemenza (Knee Injury) Arian Kabashi (Cruciate Ligament Rupture) Christian Zock (Hamstring Injury) Mattias Andersson (Knee Injury) Siyar Doldur (Knee Injury) Wesley (Knee Injury).

u008016,430,000 Total market value u008012,300,000.

Age: 24.1-25.0.

National team players: 1-4.

Youth national team players: 6-5.

Foreigners: 12-18.

VAR Video Referee.