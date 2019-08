Il rosso Ferrari risplende a Spa

Venue: San Siro.

Turf: Desso GrassMaster (Surface composed of natural grass combined with artificial fibres).

Capacity: 80,018.

Referee: ABISSO.

4th official: BOTTEGONI, VILLA.

4th official: PEZZUTO.

VAR Referee: MANGANIELLO.

AVAR: PERETTI.

History: 21W-13D-8W.

Goals: 63-40.

Age: 25,4-25,6.

Sidelined Players: MILAN - Lucas Biglia (Adductor), Theo Hernandez (Ankle), Mattia Caldara (Cruciate Ligament).

BRESCIA - Mario Balotelli (Red card suspension), Ernesto Torregrossa (Knee).