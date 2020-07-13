«La mia bellissima moglie ha perso la sua battaglia»

LOS ANGELES - È morta all'età di 57 anni a causa di un cancro l'attrice Kelly Preston, moglie di John Travolta che ne ha dato l'annuncio con un post sul suo profilo Instagram.

«Con il cuore pesante vi annuncio che la mia bellissima moglie Kelly ha perso la sua battaglia, lunga due anni, contro il cancro al seno. Ha combattuto coraggiosamente, con l'amore e il sostegno di tante persone», ha scritto l'attore, ringraziando i medici e il personale infermieristico che ha assistito fino all'ultimo la moglie.

«La vita e l'amore di Kelly saranno ricordati per sempre. Ora mi prenderò un po' di tempo per stare con i miei figli, che hanno perso la loro mamma, quindi vi chiedo di scusarmi in anticipo se per un po' di tempo non ci faremo sentire. Ma sappiate che sentirò tutto il vostro affetto nelle prossime settimane e nei mesi che verranno. Con tutto il mio amore, JT».

Kelly Preston nacque a Honolulu, nelle Hawaii, nell'ottobre del 1962 e debuttò come modella a soli 16 anni, scoperta da un fotografo (che la aiutò a ottenere i primi piccoli ruoli della sua carriera) mentre viveva in Australia. Tra i film più noti ai quali prese parte si ricordano la commedia "I gemelli", al fianco di Arnold Schwarzenegger e Danny DeVito, e "Jerry Maguire", candidato a cinque premi oscar.