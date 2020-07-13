Keystone
STATI UNITI
4 ore
È morto il nipote di Elvis Presley
Benjamin Keough aveva 27 anni. Si è probabilmente trattato di suicidio
STREAMING
CANTONE
5 ore
"Lonesome Road", «il brano perfetto per la situazione attuale»
Parla di amicizia, fiducia e sincerità il nuovo singolo dei PepperDreams
ITALIA
15 ore
Strilla e fa casino per entrare a casa di Ghali, denunciata
Una fan esagitata ha tentato di introdursi nell'abitazione del cantante
INDIA
17 ore
Anche l'ex Miss Mondo positiva al coronavirus
Si tratta della superstar di Bollywood Aishwarya Rai
STATI UNITI
20 ore
Katy Perry ha scelto Jennifer Aniston come madrina
La richiesta avrebbe commosso l'attrice
STATI UNITI
23 ore
Jada Pinkett confessa di aver avuto una relazione con il rapper August Alsina
La moglie di Will Smith ha raccontato i dettagli del "tradimento"
REGNO UNITO
1 gior
Brooklyn Beckham cresce, e si sposa
Il figlio della celebre coppia ha confermato i rumors
FOTO
STATI UNITI
2 gior
Jessica Simpson festeggia i 40 anni... mettendo jeans di 14 anni fa
L'attrice ha deciso di dare «un'altra possibilità» al capo d'abbigliamento, che giaceva in un cassetto
ITALIA
2 gior
Boldi lascia la fidanzata 40enne: «Continuare sarebbe egoista»
L’attore ha annunciato la rottura della relazione con Irene Fornaciari
ITALIA
2 gior
Un nuovo partner per Anna Tatangelo?
La cantante avrebbe una stria con uno dei suoi musicisti
STATI UNITI
13.07.2020 - 10:130

«La mia bellissima moglie ha perso la sua battaglia»

Kelly Preston aveva 57 anni. Il decesso è stato annunciato dal marito John Travolta

di Simone Re
Giornalista

LOS ANGELES - È morta all'età di 57 anni a causa di un cancro l'attrice Kelly Preston, moglie di John Travolta che ne ha dato l'annuncio con un post sul suo profilo Instagram.

«Con il cuore pesante vi annuncio che la mia bellissima moglie Kelly ha perso la sua battaglia, lunga due anni, contro il cancro al seno. Ha combattuto coraggiosamente, con l'amore e il sostegno di tante persone», ha scritto l'attore, ringraziando i medici e il personale infermieristico che ha assistito fino all'ultimo la moglie.

«La vita e l'amore di Kelly saranno ricordati per sempre. Ora mi prenderò un po' di tempo per stare con i miei figli, che hanno perso la loro mamma, quindi vi chiedo di scusarmi in anticipo se per un po' di tempo non ci faremo sentire. Ma sappiate che sentirò tutto il vostro affetto nelle prossime settimane e nei mesi che verranno. Con tutto il mio amore, JT».

Kelly Preston nacque a Honolulu, nelle Hawaii, nell'ottobre del 1962 e debuttò come modella a soli 16 anni, scoperta da un fotografo (che la aiutò a ottenere i primi piccoli ruoli della sua carriera) mentre viveva in Australia. Tra i film più noti ai quali prese parte si ricordano la commedia "I gemelli", al fianco di Arnold Schwarzenegger e Danny DeVito, e "Jerry Maguire", candidato a cinque premi oscar.

john travolta kelly preston
