Artico, l'esploratore Mike Horn in difficoltà per il disgelo

OSLO - L'avventuriero ed esploratore di Château d'Oex (VD) Mike Horn e il suo collega norvegese Borge Ousland, partiti per la traversata con gli sci del Mar Glaciale Artico, si trovano in difficoltà: a causa dei cambiamenti climatici lo strato di ghiaccio è insolitamente sottile e li costringere a procedere più lentamente del previsto, con il rischio che le razioni di cibo non si rivelino sufficienti per portare a termine l'avventura.
Horn, 53 anni, e Ousland, 57 anni, hanno lasciato la località di Nome, in Alaska, in barca a vela lo scorso 25 agosto. Hanno raggiunto la banchisa artica il 12 settembre e da allora si spostano con gli sci, tirando slitte cariche di cibo: un percorso di circa 1000 chilometri che passa per il Polo Nord.
Nelle loro previsioni la traversata avrebbe dovuto concludersi a metà novembre nel Nord della Norvegia, laddove la banchisa cede il posto al mare aperto al di sopra dell’arcipelago delle isole Svalbard. «Ma stanno accumulando ritardi a causa del cattivo stato del ghiaccio», ha indicato il portavoce della spedizione Lars Ebbesen.
A ciò si aggiunge la deriva del ghiaccio, spinto dal vento verso la Groenlandia, che costringe i due esploratori a percorrere da tre a cinque chilometri supplementari al giorno.
La squadra ora spera che l'obiettivo possa essere raggiunto entro i prossimi dieci o dodici giorni, per i quali i due hanno ancora provviste. Secondo la figlia maggiore di Mike Horn, Annika, la traversata «sta diventando un incubo». «Il suo morale è al minimo. Non l'ho mai visto così, in uno stato di estrema stanchezza fisica», ha detto. Ebbesen dal canto suo ha precisato che «non corrono nessun pericolo, non è un dramma. Ma è una corsa frenetica per raggiungere l'obiettivo».
«Se ci vorrà più tempo, dovremo pensare a come rifornirli di cibo», ha detto, aggiungendo che il tempo atmosferico ora sta cambiando e dovrebbero arrivare venti più favorevoli.
Stando al portavoce del Centro di coordinamento del soccorso nella Norvegia settentrionale, Bard Mortensen, i due uomini non hanno chiesto di essere recuperati e sono «in una condizione sorprendentemente buona» se si pensa all'impresa che stanno compiendo, «hanno qualche gelone, ma ciò è abbastanza normale».
I soccorritori stanno «studiando piani precauzionali in questa fase» nel caso in cui si renda necessario un intervento in elicottero o in barca, ha affermato Mortensen, ma «nessuna evacuazione è in corso (....), sono attualmente determinati a terminare da soli».
Expedition Update 33: Last night was our coldest night so far. @BorgeOusland and I didn't manage to sleep much, the cold kept on waking us up. So we got up, out of the tent and started skiing at -40C in a beautiful clear night with the moonlight reflecting on the snow. This was the first clear night since we left the North Pole. Although the moonlight offered us a beautiful setting to walk in, today was another close-disaster day; but thanks to the good reflexes we have acquired over time, the situation turned out to be manageable. As we were walking Borge’s sled got caught up on some ice, so he started tugging at it to release it but the pressure of the tug caused the ice below him to give way. It was only at that moment that we realised we were walking over very thin snow-covered ice. Half of his body fell in this slush icy water, but he immediately rolled himself back and managed to get back on the more solid ice. He was wet from the waist-down on the outside of his clothing but luckily the moisture hadn’t made its way through the layers to the skin. As soon as he was out, he rolled himself in the snow to absorb a max amount of moisture. We call this method freeze drying: the moisture is absorbed and frozen by the dry snow, which can then be brushed off the exterior layer of our waterproof clothing. In these situations, the other person feels completely useless. There is nothing you can really do except assist with the detaching of the sled and potentially already setting up the tent urgently if clothing needs to be removed, changed and the body dried. We are slowly approaching the latitude of 85 degrees north on the Norwegian side, which for reminder is the same latitude where we got dropped off by Pangaea on the Alaskan side. But in the meantime we covered over 1000km of terrain passing by the North Pole. Our goal now is to power our way through to 84 or 83 degrees north with the remaining food we have, which slowly but surely starting to run out. But we are well prepared and have explored all possible alternatives, with just over 10 days of food left, it is finally time for us to go back home to our loved ones! #NorthPoleCrossing #Pole2Pole #MikeHorn