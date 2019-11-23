Artico, l'esploratore Mike Horn in difficoltà per il disgelo

OSLO - L'avventuriero ed esploratore di Château d'Oex (VD) Mike Horn e il suo collega norvegese Borge Ousland, partiti per la traversata con gli sci del Mar Glaciale Artico, si trovano in difficoltà: a causa dei cambiamenti climatici lo strato di ghiaccio è insolitamente sottile e li costringere a procedere più lentamente del previsto, con il rischio che le razioni di cibo non si rivelino sufficienti per portare a termine l'avventura.

Horn, 53 anni, e Ousland, 57 anni, hanno lasciato la località di Nome, in Alaska, in barca a vela lo scorso 25 agosto. Hanno raggiunto la banchisa artica il 12 settembre e da allora si spostano con gli sci, tirando slitte cariche di cibo: un percorso di circa 1000 chilometri che passa per il Polo Nord.

Nelle loro previsioni la traversata avrebbe dovuto concludersi a metà novembre nel Nord della Norvegia, laddove la banchisa cede il posto al mare aperto al di sopra dell’arcipelago delle isole Svalbard. «Ma stanno accumulando ritardi a causa del cattivo stato del ghiaccio», ha indicato il portavoce della spedizione Lars Ebbesen.

A ciò si aggiunge la deriva del ghiaccio, spinto dal vento verso la Groenlandia, che costringe i due esploratori a percorrere da tre a cinque chilometri supplementari al giorno.

La squadra ora spera che l'obiettivo possa essere raggiunto entro i prossimi dieci o dodici giorni, per i quali i due hanno ancora provviste. Secondo la figlia maggiore di Mike Horn, Annika, la traversata «sta diventando un incubo». «Il suo morale è al minimo. Non l'ho mai visto così, in uno stato di estrema stanchezza fisica», ha detto. Ebbesen dal canto suo ha precisato che «non corrono nessun pericolo, non è un dramma. Ma è una corsa frenetica per raggiungere l'obiettivo».

«Se ci vorrà più tempo, dovremo pensare a come rifornirli di cibo», ha detto, aggiungendo che il tempo atmosferico ora sta cambiando e dovrebbero arrivare venti più favorevoli.

Stando al portavoce del Centro di coordinamento del soccorso nella Norvegia settentrionale, Bard Mortensen, i due uomini non hanno chiesto di essere recuperati e sono «in una condizione sorprendentemente buona» se si pensa all'impresa che stanno compiendo, «hanno qualche gelone, ma ciò è abbastanza normale».

I soccorritori stanno «studiando piani precauzionali in questa fase» nel caso in cui si renda necessario un intervento in elicottero o in barca, ha affermato Mortensen, ma «nessuna evacuazione è in corso (....), sono attualmente determinati a terminare da soli».