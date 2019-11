«Marquez fuoriclasse e bravo ragazzo»

Start of second half delayed.

The goal at 14th minute for RB LEIPZIG was cancelled on VAR rule.

Venue: Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg.

Turf: Natural.

Capacity: 67,800.

Referee: Orel Grinfeld (ISR).

Assistant referees: Roy Hassan (ISR), Idan Yarkoni (ISR).

Fourth official: Eitan Shmuelevitz (ISR).

Video Assistant Referee: Joao Pinheiro (POR).

Assistant Video Assistant Referee: Roi Reinshreiber (ISR).

MATCH SUMMARY: Zenit lost 2-1 in Leipzig on Matchday 3.

Hosts record v Leipzig: D1 L2.

Drew