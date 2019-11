Hamilton sale per la sesta volta sul tetto del mondo

Start of second half delayed.

Venue: San Siro.

Turf: Desso GrassMaster (Surface composed of natural grass combined with artificial fibres).

Capacity: 80,018.

History: 65W-59D-28W.

Goals: 240-171.

Age: 25,6-26,9.

Sidelined Players: AC MILAN -Ricardo Rodriguez (Adductor), Mattia Caldara (Tendon).

LAZIO - Silvio Proto (Wirst).

VAR Video Referee.