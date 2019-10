«Vettel non ha futuro in Ferrari, lui e Leclerc romperanno»

Venue: Allianz Stadium.

Turf: Natural.

Capacity: 41,507.

Referee: William Collum (SCO).

Assistant referees: Francis Connor (SCO), David McGeachie (SCO).

Fourth official: Nicholas Walsh (SCO).

Video Assistant Referee: Stuart Attwell (ENG).

Assistant Video Assistant Referee: Paul Tierney (ENG).

MATCH SUMMARY: Juve won 4-0 in Turin in 01/02 GROUP stage.

Last 5 at home v German sides: W1 D2 L2.

Leverkusen winless in last 5 in Italy: D1 L4.

Ronaldo has hit 26 in 24 games v German clubs.