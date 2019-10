I Lions allungano, rimontona per il Rapperswil

Venue: Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium.

Turf: Natural.

Capacity: 33,310.

Referee: Danny Makkelie (NED).

Assistant referees: Mario Diks (NED), Hessel Steegstra (NED).

Video Assistant Referee: Jochem Kamphuis (NED).

Assistant Video Assistant Referee: Bas Nijhuis (NED).

Fourth official: Kevin Blom (NED).

MATCH SUMMARY: Bayern won all 4 past encounters (14F 2A).

Olympiacos goalless in last 3 v Bayern.

Hosts unbeaten in last 10 UEFA home games.

Bayern have not lost in last 10 away (W7 D3).