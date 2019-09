Ambrì, blackout e disattenzioni: a Berna arriva la terza sconfitta

Missed penalty for CHELSEA at 88th minute by BARKLEY ROSS.

Venue: Stamford Bridge.

Turf: Desso GrassMaster (Surface composed of natural grass combined with artificial fibres) Capacity: 41,631.

Referee: Cuneyt Cakır (TUR).

Assistant referees: Bahattin Duran (TUR), Tarik Ongun (TUR).

Fourth official: Huseyin Gos (TUR).

Video Assistant Referee: Mete Kalkavan (TUR).

Assistant Video Assistant Referee: Ali Palabıyık (TUR).

MATCH SUMMARY: Chelsea unbeaten v Valencia: W3 D3.

Valencia at S