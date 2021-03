Ronaldo risponde alle critiche con una tripletta

Spectators: No Spectators - Due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Venue: San Siro.

Turf: Desso GrassMaster (Surface composed of natural grass combined with artificial fibres).

Capacity: 75,923.

Home Manager: Stefano Pioli (ITA).

Away Manager: Gennaro Gattuso (ITA).Sidelined Players: AC MILAN - Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Tear in the abductor muscle) Mario Mandzukic (Muscular problems) Hakan Calhanoglu (Muscle Injury) Ante Rebic (Problems with the hip flexor) Theo Hernu00e1ndez (Shin bone bruise) Ismau00ebl Bennacer (Muscle Injury) Daniel Maldini (Knee Injury).

NAPOLI - Faouzi Ghoulam (Cruciate Ligament Rupture) Andrea Petagna (Thigh Problems).

u0080496,300,000 Total market value u0080557,580,000.

Age: 25.6-27.2.

National team players: 13-16.

Youth national team players: 8-0.

Foreigners: 19-18.

VAR Video Referee.

Referee: Fabrizio Pasqua (Italy).