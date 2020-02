Coronavirus: rinviata Juventus-Inter

The goal at 52nd minute for BOLOGNA was cancelled on VAR rule.

Venue: Stadio Olimpico.

Turf: Natural.

Capacity: 72,698.

History: 50W-37D-44W.

Goals: 187-180.

Age: 27,1-26,6.

Sidelined Players: LAZIO - Francesco Acerbi (Calf), Adam Marusic (Muscular), Senad Lulic (Ankle).

BOLOGNA - Ibrahima Mbaye (Yellow card suspension), Gary Medel (Biceps femoris muscle), Roberto Soriano (Thigh), Ladislav Krejci (Knee), Mitchell Dijks (Foot), Mattias Svanberg (Thigh).

VAR Video Referee.