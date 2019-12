Timbro di Ronaldo e la Juve riparte

The goal at 31th minute for AC MILAN was cancelled on VAR rule.

Venue: San Siro.

Turf: Desso GrassMaster (Surface composed of natural grass combined with artificial fibres).

Capacity: 80,018.

History: 7W-1D-4W.

Goals: 23-18.

Age: 25,8-26,2.

Sidelined Players: AC MILAN - Leo Duarte (Ankle).

SASSUOLO - Gregoire Defrel (Ankle), Andrea Consigli (Muscular), Vlad Chiriches (Muscle).

VAR Video Referee.