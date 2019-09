Bale, 700'000 sterline di regalo-pensione: «Sei mesi per il mondo a giocare a golf con gli amici»

The goal at 35h minute for REAL MADRID was cancelled on VAR rule.

Venue: Parc des Princes.

Turf: Natural.

Capacity: 47,929.

Referee: Anthony Taylor (ENG).

Assistant referees: Gary Beswick (ENG), Adam Nunn (ENG).

Fourth official: Martin Atkinson (ENG).

Video Assistant Referee: Stuart Attwell (ENG).

Assistant Video Assistant Referee: Paul Tierney (ENG).

MATCH SUMMARY: Paris record v Madrid: W2 D2 L4.

Ramos, Nacho, Neymar suspended.

Madrid won 5-2 (agg) in 17/18 last 16.

Paris out in last 16 in la