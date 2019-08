Lukaku, è fatta: va all'Inter per 78'000'000 (e una percentuale sulla futura rivendita)

First leg.

Venue: Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium.

Turf: Natural.

Capacity: 17,300.

Referee: Orel Grinfeld (ISR).

Assistant referees: Roy Hassan (ISR), Idan Yarkoni (ISR).

Fourth official: Eitan Shmuelevitz (ISR).

MATCH SUMMARY: The sides are meeting for the 1st time.

Basaksehir finished 2nd in Turkey last season.

Greek runners up Olympiacos beat Plzen in last round.

Winners go to UEFA Champions League play offs.

Losers go to UEFA Europa League GROUP stage.