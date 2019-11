Kristoffersen, è vittoria a Levi. Yule brillante terzo

Start of second half delayed.

The goal at 3rd minute for UDINESE was cancelled on VAR rule.

Venue: Stadio Luigi Ferraris.

Turf: Natural.

Capacity: 36,685.

VAR Video Referee.

History: 31W-23D-22W.

Goals: 131-110.

Age: 26,2-26,3.

Sidelined Players: SAMPDORIA - Andrea Seculin (Calf), Bartosz Bereszynski (Meniscal).

UDINESE - Stefano Okaka (Yellow card suspension), Rodrigo Becu00e3o (Yellow card suspension), Ignacio Pussetto (Knee).

