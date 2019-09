The goal at 18 minute for NAPOLI and at 50th minute for BRESCIA were cancelled on VAR rule.

Venue: Stadio San Paolo.

Turf: Natural.

Capacity: 60,240.

History: 14W-14D-8W.

Goals: 34-29.

Age: 27,0-26,3.

Sidelined Players: NAPOLI - Kalidou Koulibaly (Red card suspension), Lorenzo Tonelli (Knee).

BRESCIA - Giangiacomo Magnani (Knee), Mattia Viviani (Knee), Emanuele Ndoj (Ankle), Ernesto Torregrossa (Thigh).

VAR Video Referee.