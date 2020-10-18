Segnalaci
Chrissy Teigen e John Legend
STATI UNITI
18.10.2020 - 10:450

«Insieme abbiamo vissuto il miracolo e la sua fragilità»

John Legend ha dedicato la sua performance ai BBMA alla moglie Chrissy Teigen dopo l'aborto spontaneo

di Simone Re
Giornalista

LAS VEGAS - John Legend rompe il silenzio dopo il dramma che a inizio mese ha colpito lui e sua moglie Chrissy Teigen, che ha perso il bimbo che portava in grembo.

Il cantante ha pubblicato su Instagram il filmato della sua performance di giovedì durante i Billboard Music Awards, dedicando il suo ultimo singolo "Never Break" alla sua dolce metà.

«Questa è per Chrissy. Amo te e la nostra famiglia così tanto. Insieme abbiamo vissuto i picchi più alti e quelli più bassi. Vederti portare in grembo i nostri figli è stato così commovente e mi ha reso più umile», ha scritto rivelando di sentirsi «in soggezione» per la forza mostrata dalla moglie «nei momenti più difficili».

Jack - così avevano deciso di chiamarlo - sarebbe stato il terzo figlio della famosa coppia. «Che dono fantastico portare la vita in questo mondo. Abbiamo vissuto il miracolo, la forza e la gioia di questo dono; e ora abbiamo sentito anche la sua innata fragilità», scrive Legend, concludendo con una promessa a Chrissy: «Fino a quando cammineremo su questa terra, ci terremo per mano l'un l'altro attraverso ogni lacrima».

 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 

This is for Chrissy. I love and cherish you and our family so much. We’ve experienced the highest highs and lowest lows together. Watching you carry our children has been so moving and humbling. I’m in awe of the strength you’ve shown through the most challenging moments. What an awesome gift it is to be able to bring life into the world. We’ve experienced the miracle, the power and joy of this gift, and now we’ve deeply felt its inherent fragility. I wrote this song because I have faith that as long as we walk this earth, we will hold each other’s hands through every tear, through every up and down, through every test. We promised each other this on our wedding day seven years ago, and every challenge we’ve faced has made that promise more powerful, more resilient. Our love will remain. We will never break. Thank you to everyone who has been sending us prayers and well wishes, flowers, cards, words of comfort and empathy. We feel and appreciate your love and support more than you know. More than anything, we’ve heard so many stories about how so many other families have experienced this pain, often suffering in silence. It’s a club no one wants to be a part of, but it’s comforting to know we’re not alone. I’m sure Chrissy will have much more to say about this when she’s ready. But just know we’re grateful and we’re sending love to all of you and your families.

Un post condiviso da John Legend (@johnlegend) in data:

chrissy teigen john legend
