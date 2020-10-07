"Esercita il voto": l'idea di Jane Fonda in un video

LOS ANGELES - È una Jane Fonda come molti se la ricordano (con qualche ruga in più) quella protagonista di un recente video: tutina, scaldamuscoli e fascia in testa in vero stile anni '80. Non si tratta però di rivivere vecchi ricordi, ma di spingere la popolazione statunitense a registrarsi per votare. Lo slogan del video infatti recita: «Esercita il voto».

E la regina dell'aerobica ha chiamato un piccolo esercito in aiuto, da Katy Perry che fa stretching mentre allatta, ad Amy Schumer mentre salta la corda, da Orlando Bloom che solleva pesi, come Ken Jeong, a Vanessa Hudgens mentre fa aerobica, fino ad Ashley Benson che saltella sul trampolino. Tutti in versione rigorosamente sportiva.