STATI UNITI
2 ore
«Film troppo osceno», Netflix incriminato in Texas
Nel mirino la pellicola francese "Cuties". E sui social scatta l'hashtag #cancelnetflix
ITALIA
3 ore
Furto delle magliette, Marco Carta nuovamente assolto
La richiesta al processo di appello da parte della Procura era stata di otto mesi
FRANCIA
5 ore
Carla Bruni: il virus, le nuove canzoni e il duetto con la sorella
Il nuovo album, in uscita venerdì, è stato influenzato dalle atmosfere malinconiche del lockdown
ITALIA
7 ore
Arisa al naturale: «Amiamoci per quello che siamo»
Una foto senza trucco sui social e il messaggio ai fan: «Siamo vita»
STREAMING
11 ore
A ottobre c'è l'imbarazzo della scelta
Alcuni dei titoli imperdibili su Netflix, Prime Video e Disney+
ITALIA
19 ore
Federica Pellegrini esce allo scoperto con il suo Matteo
La fuoriclasse dell’acqua infine beccata dai paparazzi in atteggiamenti teneri con il suo allenatore  
STATI UNITI
19 ore
Il rock dice addio a Eddie Van Halen
Erano ormai diversi anni che combatteva con il cancro
REGNO UNITO
21 ore
Consigliarono ad Ed Sheeran di tingersi i capelli di nero «per avere successo»
Ne era convinto il suo primo agente. Proposta che il cantante, fortunatamente, non ha seguito
STATI UNITI
07.10.2020 - 17:000

"Esercita il voto": l'idea di Jane Fonda in un video

La chiamata alla popolazione arriva anche da altri personaggi come Katy Perry, Amy Schumer e Vanessa Hudgens

di Alessandra Ferrara
Giornalista

LOS ANGELES - È una Jane Fonda come molti se la ricordano (con qualche ruga in più) quella protagonista di un recente video: tutina, scaldamuscoli e fascia in testa in vero stile anni '80. Non si tratta però di rivivere vecchi ricordi, ma di spingere la popolazione statunitense a registrarsi per votare. Lo slogan del video infatti recita: «Esercita il voto». 

E la regina dell'aerobica ha chiamato un piccolo esercito in aiuto, da Katy Perry che fa stretching mentre allatta, ad Amy Schumer mentre salta la corda, da Orlando Bloom che solleva pesi, come Ken Jeong, a Vanessa Hudgens mentre fa aerobica, fino ad Ashley Benson che saltella sul trampolino. Tutti in versione rigorosamente sportiva.  

 

jane fonda voto
