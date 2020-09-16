Keystone (archivio)
16.09.2020 - 10:000

Troppo odio sui social, Kim Kardashian "congela" i suoi account

Niente post su Facebook e Instagram per 24 ore. E chiede ai suoi follower di fare la stessa cosa

Fonte ATS ANS
elaborata da Simone Re
Giornalista

LOS ANGELES - Kim Kardashian, la star dei reality tv, annuncia che congelerà i suoi account Facebook e Instagram (dove conta 188 milioni di "seguaci") mercoledì e chiede ai suoi follower di fare lo stesso. L'obiettivo è quello di inviare un messaggio chiaro a Facebook, ovvero dire alla piattaforma #StopHateForProfit, basta l'odio per i profitti.

In un tweet Kim Kardashian spiega di non poter restare seduta e restare in silenzio di fronte alle piattaforme social che continuano a diffondere «odio, propaganda e cattiva informazione». La disinformazione «condivisa sui social media ha un impatto serio sulle nostre elezioni e mette in pericolo la democrazia», dice Kardashian.

La campagna #StopHateForProfit, appoggiata dall'Anti-Defamation league e dall'associazione per i diritti civili NAACP, punta a rendere i social media più responsabili e chiede agli iscritti di Instagram di "congelare" per 24 ore il proprio account il 16 settembre, ovvero di non postare nulla.

