È nata la figlia di Ed Sheeran, si chiama Lyra Antarctica

LONDRA - Ed Sheeran e la moglie Cherry Seaborn hanno annunciato la nascita della loro prima figlia.
Alla neonata è stato imposto il nome di Lyra Antarctica. La popstar ha ammesso su Instagram che lui e Cherry sono «completamente innamorati» e «al settimo cielo». Sia la bimba che la mamma stanno bene, aggiunge Sheeram, che infine lancia un appello ai fan: «Spero che possiate rispettare la nostra privacy in questo momento».
Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you... Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter - Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I’ll see you when it’s time to come back, Ed x
