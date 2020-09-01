KEYSTONE
È nata la figlia di Ed Sheeran.
01.09.2020 - 13:300

È nata la figlia di Ed Sheeran, si chiama Lyra Antarctica

La popstar chiede ai fan di rispettare la privacy della famiglia

di Fabio Caironi
Giornalista

LONDRA - Ed Sheeran e la moglie Cherry Seaborn hanno annunciato la nascita della loro prima figlia.

Alla neonata è stato imposto il nome di Lyra Antarctica. La popstar ha ammesso su Instagram che lui e Cherry sono «completamente innamorati» e «al settimo cielo». Sia la bimba che la mamma stanno bene, aggiunge Sheeram, che infine lancia un appello ai fan: «Spero che possiate rispettare la nostra privacy in questo momento».

