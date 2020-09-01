«Fratello mio, leggenda, vorrei avessimo avuto più tempo»

Se "Black Panther" ha avuto il successo che ha avuto è tanto grazie al protagonista (il compianto Chadwick Boseman) quanto all'antagonista (Michael B. Jordan). Un eroe e un antieroe opposti e differenti ma non così distanti per forza e intenzioni.
Se questo risultato è stato possibile è anche grazie alla vicinanza fra i due attori, Boseman e Jordan, che si conoscono da tempo e il cui percorso professionale, e umano, si è intrecciato diverse volte lungo le reciproche carriere.
Era quindi molto atteso l'omaggio, o quantomeno le parole di commiato, per la dipartita di Chadwick Boseman avvenuta qualche giorno fa in seguito a una lunga lotta con un cancro al colon. Malattia che l'attore aveva anche durante le riprese del film campione d'incassi di Marvel e Disney.
E l'addio di Jordan è arrivato, ieri in serata su Instagram, lungo ed estremamente commuovente. Una costante, come sorta di ritornello, fra i paragrafi del l post d'addio: «Vorrei avessimo avuto più tempo».
«Ho cercato a lungo le parole, ma niente arriva neanche lontanamente vicino a come mi sento», ha postato Jordan su Instagram, «ho pensato a ogni risata, ogni conversazione, ogni disputa ogni abbraccio... tutto. Una delle ultime volte che ci siamo sentiti mi hai detto: "Siamo legati per sempre, io e te... E ora questa verità per me conta più di ogni cosa».
«Tutto quello che hai donato al mondo, le leggende e gli eroi che ci hai mostrato e che ci hai fatto diventare, vivranno per sempre. Ma la cosa che mi fa più male, è che ora ho capito che leggenda TU sia stato... Riposa ora (l'espressione utilizzata è "Rest in power", ndr.), fratello mio».
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
I’ve been trying to find the words, but nothing comes close to how I feel. I’ve been reflecting on every moment, every conversation, every laugh, every disagreement, every hug…everything. I wish we had more time. One of the last times we spoke, you said we were forever linked , and now the truth of that means more to me than ever. Since nearly the beginning of my career, starting with All My Children when I was 16 years old you paved the way for me. You showed me how to be better, honor purpose, and create legacy. And whether you’ve known it or not…I’ve been watching, learning and constantly motivated by your greatness. I wish we had more time. Everything you’ve given the world … the legends and heroes that you’ve shown us we are … will live on forever. But the thing that hurts the most is that I now understand how much of a legend and hero YOU are. Through it all, you never lost sight of what you loved most. You cared about your family , your friends, your craft, your spirit. You cared about the kids, the community, our culture and humanity. You cared about me. You are my big brother, but I never fully got a chance to tell you, or to truly give you your flowers while you were here. I wish we had more time. I'm more aware now than ever that time is short with people we love and admire. I’m gonna miss your honesty, your generosity, your sense of humor, and incredible gifts. I’ll miss the gift of sharing space with you in scenes. I’m dedicating the rest of my days to live the way you did. With grace, courage, and no regrets. “Is this your king!?” Yes . he . is! Rest In Power Brother.
as
Se "Black Panther" ha avuto il successo che ha avuto è tanto grazie al protagonista (il compianto Chadwick Boseman) quanto all'antagonista (Michael B. Jordan). Un eroe e un antieroe opposti e differenti ma non così distanti per forza e intenzioni.